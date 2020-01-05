advertisement

Brand new details emerged regarding Arrow’s installation, which will act as a backdoor pilot for the Canary Islands spin-off with Katherine McNamara (Mia Smoak), Katie Cassidy (Laurel Lance) and Juliana Harkavy (Dinah Drake). It has a title in the first place.

The CW released a summary for the upcoming episode entitled Green Arrow and the Canaries. Mia, now surnamed Queen, is back in 2040. Your life is more perfect than before, but Laurel and Dinah return and bring things upside down.

Mia has to wear the hood again and help her comrades to thwart a kidnapping. Here is the official description of the story:

“It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (McNamara) has everything she could possibly want. However, when Laurel (Cassidy) and Dinah (Harkavy) suddenly reappear in their lives, it becomes shocking and their perfect world Laurel and Dinah are chasing a kidnapping victim with direct connections to Mia and they need their help. Knowing that it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a heroine and she, Laurel and Dinah do it again to save the city. “

Last we saw Mia, she crossed the multiverse in a futile mission with John Constantine to unite her father’s soul with his body. Oliver was stuck in purgatory and was claimed by The Specter (Stephen Lobo).

Katie Cassidy first launched the concept that created Green Arrow and the Canaries. They lit it green in September and the backdoor pilot – written by Beth Schwartz, Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship and Oscar Balderrama – was announced.

McNamara tweeted a photo with her castmates to mark the occasion.

Congratulations, ladies! Let’s kick the ass! #TheFutureisFemale 💚💥✨ @CW_Arrow @MzKatieCassidy @JulianaHarkavy pic.twitter.com/0PrZHKLNE6

– Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) September 24, 2019

Arrow is in its eighth and final season and is ready to step aside and let other Arrowverse stalwarts, such as the Canaries, take over. Below is a partial summary for this season:

“As Green Arrow, Oliver successfully rescued his city with the help of his team, which included former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer scientist Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), and former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes). the accomplished Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), the meta-person Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), the brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and the Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). To find out what his future holds, Oliver will have to face his most challenging battle yet, which will keep the multiverse in balance. In the last season of Arrow, Oliver Queen has to deal with the reality of what it means to be a hero. “

Oliver learned that the reality of being a hero sometimes means you make the ultimate sacrifice.

The Green Arrow and the Canaries episode airs on January 21.

