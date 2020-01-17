advertisement

Japeth Aguilar had already made a name for himself in the final series with several big defensive games. This time he got in the way a bit – most of them late in the game – when he helped Barangay Ginebra vigorously shut down Meralco and rule the PBA Governors’ Cup on Friday night.

Aguilar scored 13 of his team’s top 25 points in the last quarter, helping the Kings win a 105: 93 win in Game 5, which secured a 3-1 win for Ginebra, who won the third crown last season for four years – everything against the bolts.

“I just wanted to do everything for my teammates,” said Aguilar after a performance that delighted a crowded Mall of Asia arena.

Justin Brownlee added 24 points for Ginebra and helped the Kings get out of the game’s final deadlock at 77 in the third quarter, giving them an 84:77 lead. The Bolts recovered at the beginning of day four and pushed into a bucket twice before Aguilar broke up to help the kings retreat.

The high-flying regular of the national team was named MVP of the Honda PBA Press Corps Finals after collecting an average of 17.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks in the series. His soaring contributions have not been surpassed by anyone from Meralco outside of Allen Durham.

Durham and Baser Amer let the Bolts fly out of the gates in the first half and buried the Gin Kings several times in double digits, but Ginebra did a great run to reduce the lead to just 40-46 during the break.

“This little ride took us away,” said Ginebra’s coach Tim Cone. “I felt we had the chance to win this game at half-time when we narrowed the lead to six.”

“We were very sluggish early.”

Durham ended the game with 29 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists, but the Bolts, who Raymond Almazan was unable to cope with after the brave performance of the injured center in Game 4, simply lacked the firepower that could take on the Kings, especially when you like Stanley Pringle and LA Tenorio joined the striker late in the game. “

Pringle ended at 17, Scottie Thompson added 14 while Tenorio chipped at 12.

Even Cone admitted that Almazan’s injury had been the deciding factor for the team in the series.

“We just had to take advantage of everything we could,” said Cone, who won his 22nd PBA title, the highest in league history per mile.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra has scored his 12th franchise crown.

Cone honored his wards and said, “I get a lot of recognition, but these guys do all the work.”

