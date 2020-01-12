advertisement

A film, shot in Dundee 75 years ago to highlight juvenile delinquency in wartime, is scheduled for projection on the big screen.

Children of the City was filmed in 1944 during the Second World War by left-wing pioneer director Bridget Cooper for an international audience.

The narrative of the Scottish Moving Film Archive war documentary says, “War work makes it difficult to keep children safe from harm.”

In the first decades of the 20th century, many Scottish children lived in poverty but enjoyed the freedom to move as far as their imaginations and local trams would take them.

The film is again screened in Dundee.

The episode reveals growing wartime concern about child crime, and the film was made to resolve the problem.

The Friends of Dundee City Archives will screen the film on January 16 at 12:15 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. at the Steps Theater.

“Created by the Ministry of Information (MOI), a central government service responsible for wartime advertising and propaganda, it was headed by Budge Cooper, who would pursue a career in news films on mine rescue and the new National Health Service. Said Iain Flett of Friends of the Dundee City Archives.

“The photographer was Wolfgang Suschitzky, an Austrian Jewish emigrant, who became famous for his iconic shots like that of a beaten but survived St. Paul’s cathedral in 1942 taken through a broken window.

“Children of the City is a dramatized study of juvenile delinquency in Scotland, allegedly caused by the absence of men at war, with local volunteer actors, starting with a group of boys breaking into a lender shop on pawns.

“After their ‘arrest’ by two real Dundee bobbies, the film traces their origins and their supposed progress.

© DC Thomson

Iain Flett.

“Suschitzky saw atmospheric glimpses of Dundee in wartime, like the slums of Overgate and the deserted streets of private cars.

“After arriving at the juvenile court, the first boy goes to a children’s counseling clinic with his” mother “(actually, the mother of boxer Dick McTaggart), where he is examined by a school psychologist.

“A probation officer picks up the second boy from his house and drives him to an approved school (Rossie Farm Approved School, Montrose) where we can see classrooms and workshops and boys working in the fields and killing trees. “

The film ends, with the end of the Second World War in sight, on an optimistic note with the hope of a better future in education, health, sport and employment for all children.

Mr. Flett will present the film and there is no need to book.

