As we delve into the drama of Peter Weber’s season, let’s take a walk through the past with the bachelors of the past few years. From Arie Luyendyk Jr. to Jake Pavelka to Colton Underwood, TheWrap’s ranking is here for every bachelor from the lowest to the most dramatic. And don’t forget to tune in to ABC on Mondays at 8 / 9c to see how Pilot Pete’s season develops.

23. Sean Lowe

Given that Sean is the only bachelor whose proposal has turned into a marriage – one that is still strong – we have to give him the title “Least Dramatic”.

Getty Images

22. Bob Guiney

Guiney was a candidate in the very first season of “The Bachelorette” and continued the tradition of candidates becoming the next Bachelor or Bachelorette. He did not suggest his finalist Estella Gardinier, but gave her a promise ring. They split up after the show aired.

Getty Images

21. Andrew Firestone

Andrew Firestone was – like the tire company – the third bachelor in the franchise. He ended his season with a proposal to Jen Schefft, but they ended the relationship after a few months. He is pictured here with his wife Ivana Bozilovic.

Photo by Kevin Winter / ImageDirect.

20. Aaron Buerge

Buerge was the second bachelor ever, but his season was less than remarkable … all we really remember is that he was a banker. He gave Helene Eksterowicz his last rose, but they parted after the show. He is now married, has two daughters and a step daughter.

Getty Images

19. Lorenzo Borghes

Borghes’ season was given a little more glamor, he was a prince and everything. Borghes did not suggest anything to his winner Jennifer Wilson and the couple broke up about a month after the show. Then he made an appointment with his runner-up Sadie Murray, but they didn’t stop.

Andrew Baldwin

Season 10 Andy suggested Tessa Horst in the finale, but they canceled the engagement after the show. The couple were together about six months before they separated.

Getty Images

17. Byron Velvick

This deep-sea fisherman suggested Mary Delgado in the season six finale, and the couple had a five-year relationship before the split. According to People, Delgado was arrested in 2007 for attacking her new fiance.

Getty Images

16. Travis Lane Stork

Season 8 Bachelor Stork didn’t suggest anything to his winner Sarah Stone. The couple were a bit together after the show, but eventually broke up. He is now the moderator of the talk show “The Doctors”.

Getty Images

15. Alex Michel

Michel was the very first bachelor and started the franchise without asking Amanda Marsh the question that his last rose won. They were together a few months before they split up.

ABC

14. Chris Soules

Our small town farmboy hero Chris Soules didn’t have a very dramatic season overall, but he was shaken by a scandal after spending time on TV. In April 2017, Soules killed a man on a tractor who later died. According to the Des Moines Register, he was accused of leaving the scene of a fatal car accident. The store reported in March that Soules “appealed the recent decision of the Iowa Supreme Court not to examine the merits of the charges against him.”

Getty Images

13. Jesse Palmer

Back in season 5, the early, early days of the long-standing franchise, Jesse’s season was billed as the “most dramatic of all time”! Although much more dramatic events have occurred in “The Bachelor”, Jesse once called the wrong woman’s name at the rose ceremony and had his best friend’s wife pose as a candidate.

Getty Images

12. Charlie O’Connell

Charlie’s season finale was interesting in that he chose the candidate Sarah Brice but made no suggestion. The couple were together for two years, dissolved, came back together, and dissolved again in 2010. Charlie got engaged to Playboy playmate Anna Sophia Berglund earlier this year.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

11. Matt Grant

The most memorable thing about season 12 bachelors is that he’s British. Unfortunately, the period after his season was associated with a tragedy. Candidate Erin Storm died in a plane crash in 2016. Matt told ET that he was “shocked” when he found out about her death and that “we were lucky enough to have Erin in season 12. She was real, confident, beautiful, and weird.”

ABC

10. Ben Higgins

Ben’s season itself was pretty tame – minus the usual tears – until the end when he told the two finalists JoJo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell that he was in love with her. He finally chose Lauren and the couple had a spin-off show on Freeform titled “Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?” while JoJo became the next bachelorette. However, Ben and Lauren did not last long and split up in spring 2017.

ABC

9. Peter Weber

We haven’t even seen the end of his season yet, but so far this man has been attracting drama wherever he goes. Maybe it’s because he literally asks the pot in the house to ask the women in the house to talk rubbish about each other. Maybe it’s because he’s afraid of warnings that some girls aren’t there for “the right reasons.” Maybe he just doesn’t know what he wants … or maybe, maybe he’s still in love with Hannah Brown. Just a theory!

ABC

8. Colton Underwood

Before the famous fence jump, Colton’s season was the drama when Katie informed our bachelor that there were people in the house who might not be there for the right reasons. Suddenly this concept became his “greatest fear”. But things went crazy after Cassie, his true love this season, sent home because her father didn’t want her to marry him. The man dramatically tore off his microphone, jumped over that damn fence, and successfully dodged the producers for a few hours before returning to the show with one goal in mind – to win Cassie back. Well, he did and they’re still together – even though they’re not married.

Getty

7. Jake Pavelka

Jake’s season was actually full of dramatic moments. The candidate Rozlyn Papa was kicked out of the show because of a “physical relationship” with one of the producers. Ali Fedotowsky left early to return to work, and for the first time in franchise history, both women were sent home for a two-on-one appointment. Jake and his last rose recipient, Vienna Girardi, split up a few months after the season ended.

ABC

6. Ben Flajnik

Ben started the season with Bachelorette Ashley Hebert, in which he was runner-up by JP Rosenbaum. His consolation was the next bachelor, choosing Courtney Robertson as his fiance. Courtney has been a polarizing figure this season, and it’s safe to say that the other participants didn’t particularly like her. They separated after the season and she finally wrote a scrapbook about their experiences.

ABC

5. Juan Pablo Galavis

Juan Pablo is the bachelor that everyone liked to hate – he was even declared the worst bachelor in history. His unsavory reputation is justified: he made headlines for saying that there should never be a gay bachelor, and used the word “perverse” in his reasoning. He shamed one of his own finalists, and ABC had to make a statement apologizing for his “careless, thoughtless, and insensitive” comments, and later removed him from the cast of “Dancing With the Stars.” In the end, he chose Nikki Ferrell. He didn’t propose to her, but gave her the last rose. At the After the Final Rose Ceremony, he refused to say that he loved her even after Chris Harrison poked.

ABC

4. Brad Womack

Brad went down in bachelor history because he ended his first season (yes – he was a bachelor twice) without proposing anything to anyone. The move caused a fundamental wave of backlash, but we have to hand it over to Brad because he didn’t play in the show’s finale just to make suggestions. Brad was a bachelor for the second time in 2011 when he gave Emily Maynard his last rose. However, the couple broke it off after the show ended and Emily became a Bachelorette.

ABC

3. Nick Viall

Ohhhh Nick. Born in Wisconsin, he started his bachelor franchise career in season 21, where he gained the first impression of lawyer Andi Dorfman. He made it to the finals, but finished second to baseball player Josh Murray. Nick was so in love with Kaitlyn Bristowe that he made his way into her season and made it to the last rose again, but was close to personal trainer Shawn Booth. He also had a time with “Bachelor in Paradise” before becoming a Bachelor in 2016. It’s a sip just to get his season going.

ABC

2. Jason Mesnick

It turns out that Arie’s change of heart was not unprecedented. Jason Mesnick, Bachelor # 13, pulled a similar switcheroo – and he’s still married to his second choice. This Kirkland, WA real estate agent initially suggested Melissa Rycroft, but later told Chris Harrison that things just weren’t the same after the show ended and that he was still in love with Molly Malaney. He broke up with Melissa on national television. “You’re such a bastard,” she said to him. “I wish more than anything on that last day that you just let me go.” Ouch.

ABC

1. Aria Luyendyk, Jr.

The finale of his season of “The Bachelor” was called the most dramatic in franchise history, and ABC was right. Aria first selected Becca Kufrin and suggested that he would choose her from every day. Fast forward a few weeks (after slipping into a handful of DM’s former candidates) and he separates from her to see if he can work with runner-up Lauren Burnham in the worst hour of television ever. During the ceremony after the last rose, Arie suggested Lauren … before Becca, which was more than uncomfortable. Becca’s Consolation Prize: It will be the next Bachelorette.