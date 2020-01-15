advertisement

Build-A-Bear gives the people they have patiently waited for – stuffed animals from Baby Yoda.

Yes, maybe you build your own version of The Child.

The news was announced Tuesday at an investment conference by Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John.

“I am pleased to share that we are one of the first companies to be able to offer the new digital and internet phenomenon that is higher than all combined presidential candidates,” she said. “We now have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda.”

Both children and adults can soon bring a soft, cuddly version of the cute alien house, as they will be available in Build-A-Bear workshops in the coming months, according to John’s announcement.

The demand for everything Baby Yoda has shot up since the debut of “The Mandalorian” on Disney + in November.

Baby Yoda clothing is already available on a number of shopping sites, including Amazon, Kohl’s and StarWars.com. But cuddly toys and statuettes from Disney and Hasbro are only available for pre-order and will not be sent until April or May.

Build-A-Bear, who already carries a wide range of other Star Wars characters, started the process of making Baby Yoda hugs a reality when the first episode of “The Mandalorian” was broadcast, according to John.

“It shows our maneuverability and our ability to recognize trends,” John said, noting that the home-made stuffed animal company has grown significantly among adults who bought their products after collaborating with companies such as Disney, Lucasfilm, and Warner Bros.

Warner bros. and CNN share a parent company, WarnerMedia.

