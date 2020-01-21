advertisement

Baby Yoda is a deity for our modern times, revered by the meme makers and extremely loved by all who look at his innocent yet knowing eyes.

Think about what you would do if someone threatened to drop you. Think of the promises you would make and the solemn vows you would swear to keep him safe and comfortable in his little stroller.

And now – driven ever higher by our collective uplift – Baby Yoda has apparently become an IRL god of heaven; appear in cloud form before his awesome disciples.

A Reddit user made the very first contribution to the Baby Yoda Gospels and shared an image of the child as it appeared to a family friend. And the sight of him rising above a beautiful sunset makes even the most passionate atheist fall to his knees.

Recording the subreddit “Baby Yoda” – described as “Subreddit for the beautiful baby Yoda” – Redditor u / yycheart wrote:

A family friend took this picture on vacation and I can’t see Baby Yoda!

Baby Yoda is unmistakably similar to the cloud formation in question, from the elf ears to his cozy robe. Even his arms look slightly outstretched, as if he were somehow summoning up power to float the sun back into the sky.

It’s safe to say that the fans of the Baby Yoda subreddit were completely surprised by this sighting. praised the 50-year-old green baby with every ounce of her being.

Hallowed chants of “This is the Way” echoed through the subreddit, with some calling the picture a “blessed picture”.

He got up (and condensed).

Even a higher power out there knows … that’s the way.

This surprising appearance is only one month after Baby Yoda was voted the most popular baby of 2019 (according to Google’s “Year in Search 2019”). Jump in front of other diaper wearers, Pslam West and Prince Archie. And it shows no signs of slowing down in 2020.

The photo in question was taken in the Cayman Islands, a collection of three adorable beautiful islands in the Caribbean Sea.

Perhaps Baby Yoda was looking for sea, sand, and relaxation after spending too much space in bed after bedtime. Or maybe he’s a secret diver.

And yet you have to ask yourself whether he has a message for his earthly followers. maybe in his own gorgeous way he protects us from dark forces from a distant galaxy …

