advertisement

Baby shark, do, do, do, in a womb, do, do, do, in a womb, do, do, do, baby shark.

I’m sorry to have this godforsaken tune in your head, but it was really the only way to present a video of a baby shark shaking in a womb.

advertisement

The footage shows the small creature whirling wildly around the womb as if it were practicing becoming the perfect, fast-moving predator.

The material comes from an ultrasound performed by a team of experts working on shark conservation in Tiger Shark Bay, Bahamas, to find out why so many tiger sharks flocked to a particular beach.

Although the researchers recorded the video using the latest technology, the baby shark can move so well that viewing the video makes it difficult to pinpoint exactly where it is. It’s kind of a Rachel of friends situation where you can easily lose the baby if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

However, there are occasional cases where the little shark snaps its jaw towards the scanner, shows its predatory nature again and provides a very cool picture.

The team headed by shark expert Dr. Neil Hammerschlag, director of the Shark Research and Conversation Program at the University of Miami, and Professor of Marine Biology at Arizona State University, Dr. wild.

They caught the sharks as they drove through Tiger Shark Bay and held them close to the boat with straps. Then Dr. Sulikowski used a portable ultrasound to examine the animals and examined the results on a VR headset.

The material gives a unique insight into the pregnancy of a tiger shark. something that people wouldn’t have without this kind of research. The baby shark in the pictures desperately wants to escape from the confines of the womb and swim around the world!

advertisement