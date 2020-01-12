advertisement

CleanTechnica has a new friend – Electric Fun, a website that offers ‘Spicy electric car news’. We have received an e-mail from the site that warned us about two EV stories that are now taking place in Europe and that we want to share with our readers.

“Baby” Mustang Mach-E in the factory

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV has just been announced a few months ago, but there are reports that Ford is working hard on a smaller version that will be based on Volkswagen’s MEB electric car chassis. See the new car as the electric version of the Ford Escape, while the full Mach-E is closer to the current Ford Edge. No design sketches of the new car have been released.

The problem? The design language of the Mustang has always emphasized the “long cap / short deck” look. The CBG chassis, as versatile as it is, emphasizes the compactness of the powertrain by reducing the length of the hood and putting a premium on the interior. Anyone who has ever driven long hours in the backseat of a 1964 Mustang will immediately understand the difference. Ted Cannis, electrification director at Ford, tells Auto Motor und Sport: “It is important that we have sufficient flexibility.”

The new car will almost certainly be an SUV. The question is whether Ford is considering a coupé or perhaps a convertible based on the MEB platform to work out the Mach-E line-up. The “baby” Mach-E can be supplied with a single or double motor configuration. With the largest available battery available, it could offer no less than 300 hp and a range of 500 kilometers on the WLTP test cycle.

Hey, you have to hide your ID.3’s away

We recently reported that Volkswagen is experiencing significant software problems with its ID.3 electric sedans. Series production started last November, but reports from Germany indicate that as many as 20,000 of the first cars in line are parked in leased spaces in Germany, while the company’s software engineers are trying to solve the digital dilemmas .

Some readers have jeered at us and even suggested that we spread FUD – fear, uncertainty and doubt. It almost seemed as if we were accused of competing with the oil companies and regular car companies that spend millions to postpone, postpone, postpone the advent of the electric car era.

Well, that’s funk. Electric Fun also referred us to the latest video from NextMove, a German-language YouTube channel that reports on the universe of electric cars. And NextMove has the photos to prove that Volkswagen does exactly what our previous story claimed. Jump to 8:43 in this video (also below) to view them.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBzao5DL4ho (/ embed)

The only question is why the cars stored inside are protected by individual plastic tents, but not outside. In any case, it will be a cold day in hell before CleanTechnica FUD publishes about electric cars, so put that in your pipe and smoke it, advocate conspiracy theory.

