Dude, what a difference a year (even two or three) can make.

This sentence couldn’t be truer for Tamron Hall. When the veteran journalist left NBC in 2017, unsure of what her future had in store for her to reappear in 2019 with a new talk show and a pregnancy … all at the age of 48!

Now the Texas native and baby boy Moses are all smiles on the cover of the March issue of Parents magazine. The incredible working mom wears a pretty long-sleeved mini dress with flowers with her hair cut and a white Mary Jane heel, while her 10-month-old son is perfect in a white jumpsuit.

In her candid interview, the talk show host talks about the first season of The Tamron Hall Showjuggling motherhood with her career and why she keeps her marriage private.

Tamron, who married Steven Greener, director of music last year, in a private ceremony, admits that their differences have opened them to attack and prefers to keep her husband away from this negativity.

“As an interracial and interfaith couple, we knew the world would throw darts,” she told writer Erin Bried.

But Tamron shared that she was learning to say no and better distribute domestic work.

“I recently said to my husband,” Do you think these paper towels magically appear? “I have this” I can handle it all “attitude, but I’m trying to stop,” said Hall, 49.

“Not as a punishment for Steven, but as a lesson for myself,” she explains. “I have a partner and I should do without household management.”

There is so much to enjoy about this interview, but what I like is how open Tamron is to have a nanny, to understand the privilege and not to apologize for loving work and maintain a career.

Hall says that Moses smiles and laughs with the nurse of the couple “six days a week” of the week when he wakes up, but there are times when he is not happy and it is not easy for the new mother .

“One morning he started crying and I thought, ‘Oh, no! You have a whole tear! “My mom was with us and laughed,” she recalls. “” Tamron, overcome it! “She said.” Babies cry! “”

Regarding the backlash she got to go back to work, Tamron says it comes mainly from people who have internalized being ashamed in the past and who “pass it on” to others.

“It’s toxic. If you have your own space, then you don’t have to worry about mine,” she said, adding later, “I also like my job,” she said, noting : “I mean, if I hit Powerball, they hear from me again? Probably not. But I try not to focus too much on the part that goes. I just give Moses a kiss and I go away.

Tamron also talks about the pressure for the success of his show.

“When I get to the studio, I go straight into hair and makeup. With my work, I feel a huge responsibility towards the people around me because if I win, everyone wins. Everyone’s future, including that of my baby, is linked to mine. It’s a lot of pressure! I was worried about the enormity of it all. Before my first day, I dreamed of packing my baby and my husband and going to Mexico to sell T-shirts. But I don’t think about it every day, ”she said.

However, in all of this, she makes sure to get home before 3:00 p.m. to give Moses her night bottle.

“We are trying to start the second show quickly because afterwards I have to prepare for the rest of the week. After that, I will go home hoping to give Moses his three hour bottle. Then I’m going to take a nap, play with him, give him his 5:30 am meal, put on his pajamas, get ready for the night, go to the event and have dinner. Then I will live to fight another day. “

We love it!

Read the full Hall’s Parents article here.

