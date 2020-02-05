advertisement

Of course, the birth of every little baby entering this world is special, but the birth of this Kentucky baby is certainly one for the history books.

Charlee Rose Masters was born on February 2nd, 2020 at 8:02 p.m. at St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

advertisement

She was born on an extremely rare global palindrome day, which means that the date and time of her birthday forward and backward are the same. This particular date was the first palindrome date in 909 years, since November 11, 1111.

Understandably, the date was the last thing the young mother Laken Masters thought of, and she had no idea that it had happened on the rare day at just the right time long after birth.

Laken told Good Morning America that she expected her baby to arrive on Monday or Tuesday. When her labor started on Saturday afternoon, she was a mixture of surprise and fear.

I didn’t really think about the date, and then all the nurses in the room said, “Oh, that’s so cool … it’s better than a New Year’s baby.”

She said her own mother, Dee Dee Calvert, was the first to notice that sheets could have the baby at 8:02 p.m.

I don’t know the conversation in the room. I don’t remember anyone talking about anything. I only remember my mother, Dee Dee, and said take a picture of the watch.

She was joined by her family, her best friend and a group of nurses who gave birth to little Charlee Rose. In addition, the nurse said she pressed for 20 minutes before the baby showed up.

Nancy Shirey, who has worked as a midwife in hospital for 20 years, said:

First-time mothers usually have to push for a few hours, but [sheets] only push about 20 minutes.

Baby Charlee, who was born happy and healthy, was named after her late great-grandfather and her late great-aunt.

We were overjoyed, excited and ready for the baby. We certainly didn’t expect to have them on Sunday, but we’re just so happy.

Congratulations on the birth of your beautiful girl, Laken.

advertisement