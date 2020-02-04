advertisement

JOHANNESBURG (AP) – A male baboon carrying and caring for a lion cub is an unusual sight, but it happened in Kruger National Park in South Africa.

The baboon took the little one from a tree and smoothed it out as if it were his own, said safari operator Kurt Schultz, who in 20 years had never seen such behavior.

“The baboon groomed the lion cub as if it were a baby baboon,” Schultz said in an email to the Associated Press. “Male baboons do a lot of grooming, but the care given to this lion cub was the same care given by a female baboon to one of its own cubs.”

Schultz said that when he saw the baboons for the first time, the troop of baboons was excited and lively. They may have discovered the lion cub, he said.

The baboons had gathered in an area of ​​hills and granite boulders where lions and leopards were known to hide their young while they went hunting, he said, and it is probably so that the baboons found the little one.

Baboons “are really strong animals and when they were all excited and fighting over the baby at first, he could have been injured inside,” said Schultz. It was hot and the little one was also showing signs of dehydration, he said.

As the rest of the baboon troop settled, the male “moved from branch to branch, caring for and carrying the baby for a long time,” said Schultz. “The little one seemed very exhausted.”

Schultz and others on the park safari watched the rare sight and took photos.

“I see no chance of survival of this poor little one. The troop of baboons was large and a lion could not recover the young, “said Schultz. “Nature is cruel most of the time and the survival of a young little predator is not easy. The lion cub would pose a threat to baboons as they get older. I saw baboons viciously kill leopards and I heard of baboons killing lion cubs. “

