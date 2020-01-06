advertisement

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. – We now know what caused the death of a child that took place in Luzerne County over the weekend.

The Lucerne County coroner says that 6-month-old Nora Riera, “accidentally died of suffocation due to mechanical compression,” or the child was physically in a position where she could not breathe.

Troopers tell us that although the coroner has ruled this death as an accident, it is still being investigated.

Nora Riera died this weekend at her home on Arch Street in Newport Township, near Glen Lyon.

People in the neighborhood are still trying to come to terms with what happened.

“Surprised, we know the family, but a little surprised and shocked,” said neighbor Chris Miller.

The state police went to the house on Saturday after paramedics were called in by someone. Shortly thereafter, the house was sentenced by Newport Township for unsuitable living conditions. Four other children who, according to authorities, lived in the house were removed by children and youth workers, along with various pets.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 Charlene Riera is the mother of the children. Riera did not want to talk to us about the living conditions in the house before attending a court hearing regarding custody of the children.

Riera currently has no custody of those children, but a neighbor says they are now in a safe place.

“They get the right care they need to get their lives back together and move on. If we don’t, we’ll do it every day, but they’ll get there. The community comes together, so we” “I’ll be fine,” said Chris Miller.

The state police tell us that although the death of the baby was governed by an accident, the circumstances in the house and what led to death are still being investigated by the state police and the office of the Lucerne district attorney.

