Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez helped Pakistan win nine goals over Bangladesh when they won the Twenty20 series with one game.

Pakistan celebrated a five-wicket win in the opening game in Lahore on Friday, and Babar and Hafeez made sure the host was back in speed control at the same location on Saturday.

After Bangladesh ended with 136: 6, Babar (66.) and Hafeez (67.) were able to combine excellently thanks to Tamim Iqbal (65.) for an unbroken level of 131.

That meant Pakistan won the match and three-game series with 20 balls, making Monday’s finale a dead gum.

Bangladeshi opening player Mohammad Naim went duck hunting in the second round and although Tamim held the innings together, he found little in the way of the partners.

Afif Hossain (21) stayed with Tamim at 45, but after the latter went out in the 18th, all of the impulses that Bangladesh’s innings had had been lost.

Shafiul Islam removed Ahsan Ali for a duck to give Bangladesh hope to defend its sum, which was quickly and brutally wiped out by Babar and Hafeez.

Hafeez summed up his half century in 39 balls, but Babar was four deliveries faster. The pair hit 16 fours and two sixes between them as they tortured the Bangladesh attack on the way to an easy win.

