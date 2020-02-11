advertisement

The NBA world will focus on Chicago this weekend for the all-star weekend, and Turner Sports’ Bleacher Report is holding another fan-oriented event. Bleacher Report has increasingly focused on events in recent years, six events in 2018 (including B / R-Kicks x “The Drop Up” in December 2018 in New York City), a few more in the past year, and then B / R Gridiron House at the Super Bowl in Miami earlier this month. The biggest fan experience in this series so far is B / R CHI 2020. The free event will take place on Sunday from 12:00 to 18:00. Central (ends an hour before the all-star game itself) at the Saffron Rails Stadium in Chicago and offers a two-tier crystal court with basketball games, HORSE and dunk competitions and a performance of Quavo as well as exclusive merchandise and art and style activations , Further information about B / R:

The B / R CHI 2020 is a free public event with non-stop hoops action, exclusive merchandise, art and style activations and a unique two-tier “crystal square”, which was designed in collaboration with Victor Solomon as the customs court serve as a transparent stage for the entire campaign and culminate with a headline performance by the megastar music artist Quavo. B / R CHI 2020 will be open to the public on Sunday, February 16 from 12 p.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST.

… “The NBA All-Star Weekend is an opportunity for us to celebrate the NBA culture and its fan base as only B / R and House of Highlights can. B / R CHI 2020 will bring our brands to life and provide millions of fans with an authentic access point where they can engage with our content and gain experience that they won’t find anywhere else, ”said Howard Mittman, CEO of Bleacher Report. “This will be our biggest fan event so far and it speaks volumes for our growing event business.”

Here is a representation of this crystal square:

It is also noteworthy that Mittman’s comment mentions House of Highlights above, and it is noteworthy that this brand (the Instagram channel B / R founded by Omar Raja, bought in 2015 and growing to 7.3 million followers in 2017 and has more than 15 million followers today)) has some of his own things going on at this event. They are hosting the second annual House of Highlights Camp on Saturday at the Roberto Clemente Community Academy, moderated by Bulls Guard Coby White. Kenny Beecham (one of HOH’s emerging talents playing a bigger role this year after Raja’s departure for ESPN) will also host a House of Highlights Twitter show from Sunday’s main B / R CHI event. In the meantime, the following schedule for Sunday (according to the publication) will appear on Kristallplatz:

12 o’clock – doors open

12:30 pm. – McDonalds youth clinic

1.00 p.m. – Gatorade high school game

13:45 – McDonald’s horse game

2:00 p.m. – State Farm Dunk Contest

14:45 – Mountain Dew, Ruffles: Chi-Town Showdown

3:15 p.m. – Mountain rope, ruffle ball

5:00 p.m. – DJ performance

17:15 – Quavo performance

6:00 p.m. – Event ends

An interesting element in the use of such events by B / R is that it is not only about publicizing their sports media brands, but also about finding ways to bring sponsors into contact with their audience. You will have 13 national sponsors for this event (Mountain Dew, Rüschen, Adidas, State Farm, Metro PCS, Wilson, Tissot, Perry Ellis, Gatorade, Intel, Remy Martin and Coors), most for each of their events. Mittman told AA in 2018 (he was B / Rs Chief Marketing Officer, now he is the CEO) of The Drop-Up (which according to Variety’s Todd Spangler would make more money than the entire B / R Kicks brand two years to there) that it is important for them to find sponsors who appeal to their fans:

“One of the things we really wanted to do when we built this was to make sure we were getting along with advertisers and partners who could add something to the experience and who felt organic and endemic in this world. It’s too smart for an audience to force things, so we’re pretty excited about who to choose as a partner. “

And this approach seems to be continuing, with more than just the main event here; The B / R publication mentions that the AT&T Chicago flagship store will also present both Bleacher Report and House of Highlights this weekend. This is another nice piece of corporate synergy from AT & T’s acquisition of Time Warner in 2018. And B / R is focused on offering this type of event sponsorship opportunity to work with brands at multiple levels like the one at the time Chief Brand Officer (now Chief Marketing Officer) Ed Romaine told Adam White of Front Office Sports in December 2018:

“All content providers now have the task of being a solution center for those who invest in them. Whether through media agencies or through direct customer purchases. Being a 360 degree solution for partners like Levi’s has helped us win businesses that we probably couldn’t have won. “

As B / R continues to expand its events in 2020 and add more sponsors, it looks as if this strategy is currently working for them. We’ll see where they get it from here.

