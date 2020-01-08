advertisement

VICTORIA – The Greens in British Columbia have released further details of their leadership competition when Andrew Weaver officially leaves the post.

The party states that the voting will mainly take place online from June 15th to June 26th and will be used for three or more contestants or in a two-man competition First Past The Post.

The party announced last month that green legislative member Adam Olsen would be its provisional chairman, and he started the job on Monday.

It also means that voters aged 16 and over can vote for a candidate even if they’re not a party member, although membership is free for those under 25.

After April 30, there will be debates in three regions of the province.

Leaders have until April 15 to take part in the race. You can spend a maximum of $ 300,000, minus the $ 16,000 paid to participate.

This story from The Canadian Press was first published on January 6, 2020.

