An Oregon police officer A British-Colombian teen who survived a 150-meter fall near the top of Mount Hood was climbing a technical section of the mountain at that time.

Sgt.Marcus Mendoza of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reports that search and rescue teams worked for hours to rescue a 16-year-old from Surrey, BC when he slid down the mountain southwest of Portland on Monday.

Mount Hood is a key destination for mountain climbers and teenagers who have been identified as Gurbaz Singh by the media and a fundraising site and who fell into the Devil’s Kitchen from a section of the mountain known as the Pearly Gates.

Mendoza describes the Pearly Gates as a “highly technical” ice slide that represents the last major section of the climb before reaching the summit.

He says the teen broke his leg and damaged the helmet when he fell, but avoided other serious injuries despite the risks posed by the equipment he was wearing, including crampons and ice axes.

The teenager was taken to a nearby cabin where an ambulance was waiting, and then went to a Portland hospital.

“The coordinators were surprised that his only major blow was the broken leg. He is very lucky to survive this fall,” said Mendoza.

“There are a lot of dangers, it’s not like sledding down a hill.”

The GoFundMe site, which collects money to help the family, says Singh had a thigh fracture and underwent surgery on December 31. Singh could not be reached for comment, but the site says he is an experienced mountaineer who has climbed nearly 100 peaks.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 2, 2020.

