advertisement

B.C. Subban received a engagement ring from his girlfriend for Christmas in what the couple calls a “non-traditional action”.

In a Christmas tweet yesterday, Lindsey Vonn, Subban’s former professional skier and girlfriend, showed the world her gift to the New Jersey defensive man, giving him a engagement ring.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone !! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non-traditional” action, I asked KP to marry me and he said: Yes! Women are not the only ones to get engagement rings! #MerryChristmas #equality pic.twitter.com/hhdm85RoWi

advertisement

– lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 25, 2019

The couple, who have been dating for two years, can be seen in the picture of Christmas, dressed in striped Hudson pajamas, with their pets next to them.

The engagement, however, is not the first for the couple, as Subban had earlier proposed to Vonn in August this year.

The ring, it seems, was more of a symbolic gesture than anything, as the tweet was posted with the hashtag #equality.

“Lindsey is the best thing that ever happened to me,” Subban told Vogue earlier this year. “There are people in life who deserve to be with good people. They have that person who cares about them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do it. “

The post by P.K. Subban takes Christmas engagement ring in non-traditional move ‘first appeared at Post Millennial.

advertisement