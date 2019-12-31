advertisement

The B.C. hospital system has operated at capacity again in 2018-19.

Figures obtained from News for the last fiscal year show that across British Columbia, more days had been registered in acute care units than budgeted by provincial health authorities.

advertisement

This means that thousands of patients spent time in acute, non-budgeted and designated care spaces for such use.

A 2015 report for Fraser Health warned that “maintaining a high level of hospitalization (over 95 percent) is associated with longer length of stay and higher risk of errors and adverse events.”

However, the provincial hospital system has been operating at over 100 percent for the past five years. Last year, the occupation rate across the territory was 103.2 percent, up from 102.7 percent each in the previous two years.

The Northern Health Authority was the most crowded in the province, operating at 113 percent capacity. The largest hospital in the region The Northern British Columbia University Hospital, was the third most crowded institution in the province with a 116 percent operating rate. The two most crowded facilities in the province were in the Fraser Valley, where Chilliwack General Hospital and Abbotsford Regional Hospital had occupancy rates of 123 percent and 118 percent, respectively. The Fraser East Health District, where both hospitals are located, was the most crowded health region in the province.

Hospitals on Campbell River and on the Sunshine Coast were also among the 10 most crowded in the province.

Only three health regions in the province operated below 100 percent: East Kootenay, Kootenay Border and Vancouver.

To see how crowded your local hospital was, click through the charts below.

RELATED: “I don’t want to die,” says woman stuck in Abbotsford ER hospital

RELATED: Full House: Patients Feel Effects, with Abbotsford Hospital 118% Capacity

RELATED: Full House: More People, More Patients, but RH Beds Remain Below 2013 Levels

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else to report on? Email:

tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement