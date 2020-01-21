advertisement

The B.C. The government announced on Friday that it would seek advice from business and the general public to establish a public register of commercial property for businesses in the province.

Treasury Secretary Carole James passed a law last May that requires companies to identify their beneficial owners in their corporate records, which are privately held and only accessible to government and regulatory agencies.

Now James is starting a process to make at least some of this information public, which B.C. with a similar nationwide process that was enacted by 31 European Union countries earlier this month. Similar legislative proposals – albeit for a private registry controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department in the United States – received rare support from non-partisans at committee level last year.

In Canada, three anti-corruption and transparency stakeholders (Canadians for Tax Fairness, Publish What You Pay Canada and Transparency International Canada) have launched a coalition campaign to promote high-ranking governments, including the British Columbia NDP, to make these changes.

Campaign manager Sasha Caldera says an economic property register for B.C. Businesses would be a game changer given the widespread concern that dirty money is going to the province.

“BC has been shaken by money laundering and illegal cash flows related to crime and fentanyl trafficking. At the same time, we have seen money laundering play a role in the artificial increase in property prices,” Caldera said.

“One problem that experts point out is that this money flows through anonymous shell companies. Canada has a problem that is easy to set up an anonymous company and property is hidden.”

The registry is a recommendation of the 2019 Expert Panel on Money Laundering in BC Real Estate. BC Real Estate Anti-Money Laundering Report.

Transparency International Canada, in its Opacity report, states: “Transparency in economic ownership is the primary tool for combating money laundering and other financial crime in the property sector and beyond.”

According to Caldera, the public register could help combat illegal cash flow, tax evasion and aggressive tax avoidance, which has been shown to be a significant problem with real estate in Vancouver. The registry will assist authorities in criminal investigations and civil society groups, including journalists, Caldera said.

Banks and lawyers could also benefit from such a registry to better understand customer requirements under the Criminal Proceeds and Terrorist Financing Act, James said in her consultation paper.

Before a provincial and perhaps national register is created, however, James wants to think about possible unintended consequences – a good thing, said Caldera, who had previously met with James on the subject.

Holding companies, James wrote, “are legitimate and are regularly established for normal business purposes.” “However, without economic ownership information to complete the picture, it is difficult to distinguish between legitimate business structures.”

Input will consider, among other things, the following aspects: business impact; efficient data acquisition; public access (privacy); Scope; and the role of the government.

James noted that the information collected was broken down into public information and information that is not publicly available under the Land Owner Transparency Act, “which will establish a public register of beneficial owners of land in BC.”

For example, the public can see the full name and residence status of the beneficial owner, but not other things that are available to law enforcement, such as: what the ownership structure is, social security number, last known address, and tax status.

“The government is aware that the register’s public searchability means that personal information is displayed publicly,” said James.

“Supporters of the full searchability of the database argue that full access declares any member of the public to be the reviewer of the information. If any discrepancies are found, they can be reported to the government for further follow-up.”

B.C. has already ordered the beneficial ownership of 25% or more of a company. The original intention of the public register is to maintain this level, James said in a statement. This is a much higher threshold than the 10% threshold required by public registers in European countries and the 10% threshold for public companies reporting to major shareholders through SEDI. The panel of experts also recommended 10%.

An important issue recognized by Caldera can be the review process. What should stop someone from lying?

“To ensure that the information in a government-maintained registry is accurate, the government can choose a reactive approach, a proactive approach, or a mixture of both,” said James.

“The reactive approach refers to situations where the government only takes steps to review beneficial owner information when it is alerted by another party.” “

The public and businesses can engage in such a matter through the consultation process.

Authorities can currently apply for a compliance notice under the Corporate Corporation Act. Administrative sanctions and fees may be other options if you fail to do so.

Then the question of trust relationships remains.

“Other legal entities, particularly partnerships and trusts, can also be used for money laundering purposes,” said James.

The proposed public register does not disclose the beneficial owners of trusts, although B.C. planned register of beneficial owners of trusts in the event that property is held in trusts. For this reason, James is asking companies and the public about a future register of trusts for those who do not own property.

“Trusts will be the next upcoming frontier and it is already being discussed,” said Caldera.

“It is important to have smart talks about it before proceeding with politics. For Canada as a regime, it is very important to create some catching up. Trust relationships, private companies and lowering the threshold, verification methods and so on – it is a lot Things have changed by leaps and bounds in the past two years, and in early 2017 people denied that this was a problem. “

The consultation phase is open until March 13, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. James’ consultation statement can be viewed here.

