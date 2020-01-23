advertisement

B.C. Prime Minister John Horgan has announced some changes in the cabinet in which two ministers will switch roles and one more role will be filled.

Bruce Ralston and Michelle Mungall switched places. Ralston, formerly British Columbia Minister of Labor, Trade and Technology, has been appointed Minister of Energy, Mining and Petroleum Resources by Michelle Mungall. Mungall will now take over Ralston’s old position as – slightly renamed – Minister of Labor, Economic Development and Competitiveness.

Anne Kang has been appointed Minister for Citizens’ Services by Selina Robinson, who served as Acting Minister. British Columbia’s Minister of Local Affairs and Housing, Robinson, had taken on the role of citizen service since Jinny Sims resigned in October.

advertisement

A complete listing of the new cabinet is as follows:

Melanie Mark, Minister for Continuing Education, Skills and Training;

Lana Popham, Secretary of Agriculture;

David Eby, Attorney General;

Katrine Conroy, Minister for Children and Family Development;

Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Childcare;

Anne Kang, Minister for Citizens’ Services;

Rob Fleming, Minister of Education;

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mining and Oil Resources;

George Heyman, Minister for the Environment and Climate Change Strategy;

Carole James, Treasury Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister;

Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Land, Natural Resources and Rural Development;

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health;

Scott Fraser, Secretary of State for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation;

Michelle Mungall, Minister of Labor, Economic Development and Competitiveness;

George Chow, Secretary of State for Commerce;

Harry Bains, Secretary of Labor;

Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction;

Selina Robinson, Minister for Local Affairs and Housing;

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Security and Attorney General;

Shane Simpson, Secretary of State for Social Development and Poverty Alleviation;

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture; and

Claire Trevena, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

ecrawford@biv.com

This article originally appeared here.

advertisement