advertisement

Aldergrove-born Matt Reisig has returned home, making holiday memories with his wife and one-year-old daughter Ayla this Christmas.

Somethings is something many, including Reisig himself, thought impossible after being paralyzed in the chest by Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) in late February.

advertisement

Reisig was unable to breathe, eat and embrace the “daddy’s little girl” for months after being rushed to Arch Hospital for the first time, with what felt like the flu.

RELATED: The condition of the young paralyzed father is now stabilizing

“It was boredom in my arms and legs,” Reisig described, “a general weakness.”

Now, Reisig hopes to raise awareness of GBS – a mysterious inflammatory disorder, where the immune system attacks its nerves instead of the virus the body is sick with, according to Muscular Dystrophia Canada.

No cause is known for the condition.

Initially after falling ill, Reisig – a small business owner and painter – recalls trying to postpone client meetings for a week, offering them a discount as an incentive to wait.

But within seven days, on March 7, the 32-year-old father would intubate and support life.

“It’s still hard to talk to,” Reisig told Aldergrove Star.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through what I went through.”

After the initial diagnosis of GBS, the disorder absorbed “removal” from him, along with the loss of his motor skills, in addition to slight movements of the head, shoulders and face, including joints and eyelid ruptures.

“I thought GBS had ruined my life,” Reisig told Aldergrove Star.

Through it all, his wife Ashley stuck by his side in the intensive care unit of Surrey Memorial Hospital, managing to sleep at night on an attractive bed in his room.

“I would come home once every four days,” she explained. Even her mother, Ayla’s grandmother, moved from Kamloops to take care of a full year.

Ayla was uncomfortable and scared looking at her disabled father.

Ashley became Reisig’s primary means of communication and the ultimate source of hope.

She tuned in that her paralyzed husband was getting wet with her lips.

And when she wasn’t in his room, Ashley made a whitelist about Reisig’s needs and feelings.

For example: “I need … suction, nurse, my wife. Or I feel cold, pain,” she told the list. Reisig reacting to the truths showed the only way he could, in minute motion.

“When Matt was at his worst, I kept saying, ‘It’s going to be okay, I know it’s not now but it’s going to be’ and, ‘This is going to end. This is not forever “and” You will accomplish it through this. ‘ “

A turning point came after Reisig faced a week of particularly painful nerve pain, but with extreme effort, moved his fingers.

Indicted for Reisig, Ashley had posted regular status updates on her Facebook page, chronicling 147 days of her husband’s condition.

Soon statuses became the only connection the patient had with the outside world.

The fiery, defeated bed, “got to the point that if Ashley wasn’t there, I’d ask others to read my update and comments,” Resig recounted.

When he managed to gain arm and arm movement, he read all the messages himself and “had a good cry,” he said.

“You really don’t know how big your village is until you go through something.”

A GoFundMe online account for the family has raised over $ 20,000, which “caught up” with their living and medical expenses, and is still able to accept donations.

Two days in the hospital Reisig will always remember: his wedding anniversary and his first real meal – a renewed sandwich after months of fluid feeding tubes.

On the fourth anniversary of Reisigs’ marriage, he asked his physiotherapist to help him draw a heart on the canvas with the words “I love you.”

The artwork that Resig said “looks like our daughter made it” now rests on their bedside table at home.

Throughout the five-month scam, Reisig said he lost a total of 45 pounds, all he gained, “and five pounds more”, he confused.

Undoubtedly, the most important part of GBS’s Reisig recovery was “getting off the fan,” Ashley explained. “We would go down to his lowest level and then Matt would pull over.

READ MORE: Father Aldergrove fights for his life as the flu becomes paralyzed

“It was a mental change that had to happen to him,” she said. After this happened, within a week Reisig was breathing on his own, the lungs being strengthened by their use.

“I told myself I would walk again,” Reisig explained of his fight for life. And after 16 weeks in the hospital, he did.

Reisig returned home to South Surrey on July 24.

Since its release, Reisig has been able to connect with other GBS victims as young as 11 years old.

“One guy felt like he couldn’t connect with anyone because of what he went through,” Reisig said of a child in Calgary who was diagnosed with GBS.

“He remembers screaming in his head like I did,” frustrated by the inability to move or communicate.

Ashley has also been sent hundreds of messages from people all over the world affected by the disease.

Christmas this year looks a lot different for Reisigs, who before GBS, found the holidays a great time of obligation.

“I’m walking every day, hitting the gym … Ayla likes to lie on my chest and sit with me and watch TV,” Reisig beams.

The Reisigs have devoted time to visiting with Santa and seeing their daughter’s flash of wonder of the season.

“It’s all so surreal,” Ashley said.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement