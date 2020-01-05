advertisement

Coast GasLink, a company building a natural gas pipeline in B.C. North. has evacuated its workplace near Houston following an eviction notice issued by the Wetsuwet First Nation Heritage chiefs today (Jan. 4) around 4 p.m. according to hereditary Chief Na Namoks (John Ridsdale).

Na’moks said the company’s security guards at the site initially declined the announcement, but were later persuaded.

“They sent us a notice that at first they were not accepting it because they had no authority, but I think they talked to their adults and were advised to leave camp and since they were the last people in the camp. they passed us, and we followed them. “

After a B.C. The Supreme Court ruling Dec. 31 to uphold an interim order allowing the company access to the site, Wet’suwet’s successor chiefs decided to practice Wetsuweten law, Na’moks said.

“The eviction is in effect,” he said. “British Columbia through their courts said they were practicing their laws, so we as heirs, we exercised ours, we gave them an eviction.”

Last January after the arrests of 14 people denying access to the site on a bridge on the Morice River Forest Service Road, the chiefs agreed to comply with an interim order allowing access to CGL contractors, which they have for nearly a year.

He said there are now people monitoring the checkpoint to see if the company and the RCMP will respect the eviction.

“There have been remarks in (the agreement to respect the order) which the CGL has broken many times, now with the ruling by the Judge Church … where she said she would apply the interlocutory order until a new trial, which left us option to give them an expulsion notice and is to see how far they are willing to move because there was no free, prior and informed consent from us at all. “

He would not say if they would try to enforce the eviction and block CGL workers from returning.

Internal News is waiting for comment from CGL and RCMP.

Last week, Na’Mox told the Canadian Press the successor bosses are considering further action in the courts. He told Interior News tonight that they would consider all options up to and including a challenge to the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC).

“This is one of the options, but currently we would prefer that they talk to the right rights and holders of the securities, which we are on our own,” he said.

“They go on to say that they have had consultations, but never had with successor chiefs. They go into elected forms of government and the elected forms have no jurisdiction over our lands.”

He added the B.C. The Supreme Court ruling paves the way for the constitution because it opposes the 1997 SCC decision at Delgamuukw-Gisday’way. The Delgamuukw-Gisdayway case was a challenge for B.C. of 1991. The Supreme Court’s ruling that indigenous rights and title were extinguished by law when British Columbia became part of Canada in 1871. Gitxsan and Wet’suwet’en appealed and eventually the SCC ruled that treaty rights could not be extinguished. , and corroborated oral evidence is a legitimate form of evidence and the indigenous claimed title rights include not only land but the right to extract resources from the land.

That, Na’moks said, was ignored in the December 31 decision.

“In the cases we talked about history and (the Judge Church) very much rejected what is … against what Delgamuuk-Gisdayway said; (SCC) accepted our oral history, our testimony and our form of government and the Church of The judges didn’t look at it at all. Basically from the beginning it was the High Coast Guard and she accepted and stated that her priority was to accept the permits that were issued. Well, we never issued permits, we never agreed from them. “

