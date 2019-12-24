advertisement

B.C. new government regulations have come into force, with new standards for public and indigenous consultation on industrial projects being implemented in 2020.

The NDP government’s revised Environmental Assessment Act has been in effect since December in what Prime Minister John Horgan has described as the first of many laws amended to respond to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples . The province became the first jurisdiction in the world to commit to implementing UNDRIP during the autumn session of the legislature.

Environment Minister George Heyman said more work remains to be done to make the environmental assessment work as intended. One issue he identified when the law was changed was that indigenous communities often have overlapping territorial claims and disagree with each other on whether an industrial project should be developed.

“Additional regulations to address dispute resolution, the application of indigenous knowledge and other concerns for indigenous people are being developed in collaboration with Indigenous leaders and nations in a process guided by the new Declaration of the Law on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples” Heyman said.

Environmental assessment should now include additional comment periods and prior collaboration between B.C. Office of Environmental Assessment and local communities. The province has legislated requirements to consider the economic, social, cultural and health effects of projects, including the province’s ability to meet greenhouse gas emission targets.

The new appraisal procedure promises to retain the former government’s approach “a draft, an appraisal” between federal, provincial and indigenous jurisdictions, though “each jurisdiction retains its decision-making authority,” the ministry said in a statement this week.

Also in place are new regulations on the use of water in mineral exploration and small-scale mining operations, which historically have not required provincial permits. The new rules limit the size of a regulated exploration or mining camp to 20 people.

The ministry may also request a permit “if there is a risk of potential impacts on floods, other authorized water users or cultural heritage resources, such as sites of historical or archaeological importance to an indigenous community or peoples.”

