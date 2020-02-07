advertisement

When the Mile One Eating House team came up with a theme for the restaurant’s latest dinner series, it was decided that the main focus should be on legendary British-Colombian dishes. Don’t expect BC Rolls and Nanaimo bars to be the exclusive domain of the extensive Night Kitchen Icon series, which is returning to the popular Pemberton restaurant this week.

“We are very fortunate to have a province in which we have the ocean and the forest from which we can feed. There is only a huge selection of products,” said the manager Erin Kerr. “We’re such a blender here in British Columbia. A lot of people are not Canadians, so I think that’s always what I consider food from here. If you think of some of your favorite Vancouver dishes, it’s likely chinese food, kebab or something like that. “

With a Japanese sous chef and four chefs from Morocco, Mile One exemplifies BC’s diverse make-up. That’s why Kerr doused the menu on Thursday with a handful of dishes inspired by the vibrant cuisine of the North African nation. In addition to a sourdough mushroom toast, fresh Albacore tuna with homemade bacon and roasted tomato and a prawn made from ancient Cowichan Pasta Company cereal noodles, there are also Moroccan beef meatballs from the Hanceville Cattle Company (the ranch run by Mile), Randy Jones, its former owner, and “Moroccan crepes” for dessert, which Kerr describes as similar to pancakes, except with semolina flour and wrapped in honey, butter and olive oil.

“They are really good,” remarked Kerr, who said that when she visited the port city of Tangier with a friend in November, she had eaten her “body weight” for the rich dessert. There she also met one of her recently hired chefs, Oussama Mssari, before taking the long trip to Pemberton to work in the restaurant.

“We actually lived with him and his family while he was there,” said Kerr.

“Oussama’s mother tried to kill me by feeding me so much … It was cool to see how they actually eat and cook. She sent us home with a couscous pot and we had to put it in ours Putting a backpack at the airport wouldn’t fit in my luggage. “

Like several restaurants in Whistler, Mile One has relied on the fact that more than 50 skilled Moroccan chefs have recently come to Sky to address the shortage of staff. This is thanks to the former Vice President of Whistler Blackcomb, Joel Chevalier, whose company Culinary Recruitment International has brought in more than 50 employees chefs from the country since autumn 2018.

Unlike other entry-level chefs in the hallway, who may only be in town for one or two seasons and consider restaurant work primarily as a way of complementing their lifestyle, Moroccan chefs are here in the long run, hoping to build a lasting career, said Kerr.

“It’s very different from most workers who are here to ski and snowboard and who have to work to survive. That’s not why (the Moroccan cooks) are here. That’s why they came here,” she added , “You’re so excited. You’re trying to give me your days off all the time. ‘I can come over on Tuesday to help.’ I ask: ‘No, do something.’ “

For 29-year-old Kerr, who worked her way up from sous chef to Mile One in 2018, it is important to give her employees the freedom to discover their own culinary passions.

“As a young cook, that was all I wanted. All I pushed was to be creative and show my attitude to food,” she said. “I love to give this to my employees (even if they are a little shy at times to take it.”

This week’s Night Kitchen Icon series is scheduled for Thursday, February 6, and will follow approximately every three weeks. Tickets cost $ 49.99 per person. To reserve a seat, email erin@mileoneeatinghouse.com.

