advertisement

> VANCOUVER – The Attorney General of British Columbia says the province will become an office dealing with complaints against Insurance Corp. of B.C. to strengthen public confidence in Crown auto insurance.

David Eby announced the announcement as one of several steps that he believes will increase transparency and accountability at ICBC.

The government will also ask the auto insurer to publish its annual reports in clear text online so that the average person can understand the Crown Group’s financial situation and premium calculation.

advertisement

And people who accept ICBC payments before a lawsuit will not be able to sue the company later. According to Eby, this could reduce the number of cases that actually end up in court.

ICBC already has a fairness office with a budget of $ 200,000, but Eby said it was difficult to find and there was no legal obligation for ICBC to respond to its recommendations.

As part of the changes, the officer is appointed by the cabinet, complaints can be submitted online, and the nature of the complaints, the agent’s recommendations, and the ICBC’s responses must be publicly published in clear text.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that many British Colombians simply don’t trust ICBC,” Eby said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“This is a problem because the British Colombians deserve the certainty that if they are injured in an accident and ask a public insurer for help, they need to know that they are in good hands.”

The New Democrats “inherited a mess” when they took power and discovered that ICBC operated with billions of dollars in deficits and predictions showed that massive driver premium increases would be required to break even.

“The fact that this information was not available to the public before the 2017 election is just another example of why more transparency is needed in the company,” he said.

Since then, ICBC’s finances have stabilized and accident rates have dropped thanks to road safety initiatives. However, the government continues to work on a goal of lowering premiums and building trust in the Crown Corporation, he said.

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, according to a report by the accounting firm MNP, the B.C. Residents pay up to 42 percent more for car insurance than drivers in Alberta.

Wilkinson said the report concluded that B.C. and Alberta have similar insurance coverage and similar insurance systems, but the difference is that Alberta allows choice and competition in the free market.

Eby said on Wednesday that he was considering the option of privatizing insurance, but his office was unable to repeat the modeling promised by the private sector. According to an independent analysis, switching to a private insurance model would increase premiums for almost all drivers, with the exception of a third of those over 45.

The NDP Caucus previously replied that privatizing car insurance could lead to double-digit rate increases. The Alberta government recently cut a rate cap that could push rates up to 30 percent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 29, 2020.

advertisement