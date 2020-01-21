advertisement

VANCOUVER – Indigenous leaders from British Columbia and Alberta opposed to Teck’s Frontier Mine say First Nations impact will be felt far beyond the area of ​​the huge oil sands project.

Members of Indigenous Climate Action, the Tiny House Warriors and the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs were among those who gathered in North Vancouver on Monday outside Secretary of the Environment Jonathan Wilkinson’s office and asked him to stop the project.

The Teck Frontier mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., Would produce 260,000 barrels of oil per day and approximately four million tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year for more than 40 years.

The federal government has until the end of February to decide on the project in accordance with the Environmental Impact Assessment Act.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney called for rapid approval of the $ 20.6 billion project and warned that the rejection would be a signal that the Canadian oil and gas sector has no future. However, the mine also represents a significant obstacle to the Liberals’ goal of achieving this goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Head of the Stewart Phillip Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs described the project as irresponsible and ruthless, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “make the transition to a green economy.”

“The recent elections have promised that the Trudeau government will take decisive steps toward renewable energy, and this is an opportunity to keep those promises,” he said.

Teck Resources Ltd. announced in a statement that it has spent over a decade on community engagement, including signing agreements with all 14 indigenous communities in the project area. The agreements established a framework for cooperation in areas such as environmental protection and economic opportunities.

“Teck is committed to developing the Frontier project in an environmentally responsible manner, with respect for the indigenous communities, and creating significant benefits for the people of the region,” it said.

Kanahus Manuel of the Tiny House Warriors and Secwepemc Nation said products from the Frontier mine would be transported through the Trans Mountain pipeline that spans 518 kilometers of Secwepemc territory.

“This Teck mine will affect our community even though it’s hundreds of kilometers away,” she said.

Wilkinson was not available for an interview, but his department said in a statement that the project is being actively reviewed.

“The government will take a number of factors into account when making a decision, including our pledges to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, create well-paid jobs in the middle class, and boost the economy,” the statement said.

A joint review panel submitted its report, conclusions and recommendations for the Teck Frontier project to the Minister and Chief Executive Officer of the Alberta Energy Regulatory Agency in July.

The panel decided that Frontier was in the public interest, although it would likely harm the environment and indigenous peoples.

Ottawa is expected to generate $ 12 billion in tax revenue and Alberta $ 55 billion in tax revenue over a 41-year period. The construction of the mine would create around 7,000 jobs and 2,500 workers are needed to operate it.

Chef Gerry Cheezie of Smiths Landing First Nation, a community in northern Alberta that has not signed an agreement and is following the project, said he has seen a significant drop in environmental conditions in his life.

He said he could no longer fish or drink directly from the Slave River and had seen moose, migratory birds and other species disappear or sink.

“We have a contract that says our way of life will never be compromised. Well, that promise was ignored by both industry and government,” said Cheezie.

– By Amy Smart in Vancouver.

Companies in this story: (TSX: TECK)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 20, 2020.

