advertisement

February 2 marks the birth of one of the most acclaimed and disparaged writers of the past century – Ayn Rand, who has sold over 30 million books. This makes it an appropriate time to rethink their controversial rejection of altruism, one of their most misunderstood positions.

Rand rejected altruism as a measure of moral behavior and called it “incompatible with freedom, capitalism and individual rights”. However, their opposition to altruism was not an opposition to benevolence, but to the French philosopher Auguste Comte.

advertisement

For Comte, acts that were committed for any reason that did not promote the well-being of others were not morally justified. This would mean that a tax deduction for a non-profit contribution would be robbed of its morals. Feeling good when you do good does the same. Even “love your neighbor as yourself” violates the unconditional obligation to others that his version of altruism imposes.

The main problem in understanding Ayn Rand’s current position is that the modern use of the term has undermined its meaning of altruism little more than a synonym for generosity, so Rand’s rejection of the original meaning – the requirement of total selflessness – is wrongly assumed to be generosity reject.

She wrote: “The basic principle of altruism is that man has no right to exist for his own sake, service to others is the only justification for his existence and that self-sacrifice is his highest moral duty, virtue and value. “

With Comte as the starting point, paying more attention to people’s own well-being – more selfishness in Rand’s terminology – was the only way to recognize value and meaning in everyone’s life.

Comte’s concept of altruism also contradicts freedom, Rand’s focus. The obligation to put others first at all times and under all circumstances denies personal responsibility and decision-making authority. The presumed claims of everyone else take precedence over individual rights. Benevolence, in which voluntary decisions are made to benefit others to some extent and to the extent that individuals choose, does not.

An ubiquitous duty of self-sacrifice also makes people susceptible to manipulation by those who disguise power over others as a “real” means of achieving a noble goal. The desire to sacrifice for the good of others can thus be converted into the sacrifice of the leaders’ wishes.

Rand put it this way: “Those who say at the beginning: ‘It is selfish to pursue your own desires, you have to sacrifice them to the desires of others. ‘In the end they say:’ It is selfish to maintain your beliefs, you have to sacrifice them to the beliefs of others. “

For Rand, Comte’s view of altruism was logically impossible, joyless, and incompatible with freedom while doing enormous damage. However, we should acknowledge that she has not raised such objections to voluntary benevolence – voluntary individual decisions that people make to be generous to others.

Rand reminds us that demanding altruism is a reason to force those who are not considered altruistic enough.

The defense, on the other hand, is the protection of individual ownership and the resulting property rights – d. H. Freedom.

If this is considered fundamental, the power each of us will have in deciding what to do with ourselves and our property – including “I could help cause X but I don’t choose it” – accepted as legitimate. And under freedom, the Americans would not only be generous, as we have in our entire history, we had much more to do to be generous.

Such voluntary agreements would also create a far better world than the introduction of Comte’s concept of altruism.

Gary M. Galles is a professor of economics at Pepperdine University.

advertisement