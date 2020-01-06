advertisement

The top Iranian leader wept in mourning when hundreds of thousands of mourners on Tehran’s streets celebrated the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, who had been killed by a U.S. drone on the orders of U.S. President Donald Trump.

When the coffins of General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who had also died in Baghdad on Friday, were passed over the heads of the mourners, Soleimani’s successor promised the US armed forces in revenge for the Region.

The assassination of Soleimani, the architect of Iran to expand his influence in the Middle East, has raised concerns worldwide that a major regional conflict could break out.

Trump has listed 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites that could be hit if Iran retaliates against attacks on Americans or US assets, despite U.S. officials trying to downplay the President’s reference to cultural targets.

General Esmail Ghaani, the new commander of the Quds Force, the elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard tasked with overseas operations, promised to “continue the cause of martyr Soleimani with the help of God as firmly as before, in return for his martyrdom, that we strive to liberate the region from America ”.

“God Almighty has promised to take revenge on the martyr Soleimani,” he told state television. “Of course, measures are taken.”

Other political and military leaders have made similar, unspecific threats. Iran, located at the mouth of the Gulf’s main shipping route, has a number of agents in the region that it could trade.

The crowd in Tehran, which according to state media lived in the millions, was reminiscent of the masses that met in 1989 for the funeral of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

“Death to America!”

Aerial photos showed people grabbing the thoroughfares and side streets and “Death to America!” Sangen, a welcome National Tehran show after protests against the government in November that killed many protesters.

Iran’s call for US forces to leave the region picked up steam on Sunday when the Iraqi parliament supported the Prime Minister’s recommendation to expel foreign troops.

Iraq’s rival Shiite leaders, including those opposed to Iranian influence, have joined forces since the Friday attack to demand the displacement of approximately 5,000 US troops.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prays over the caskets of Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Photo: Khamenei.ir/AFP via Getty Images

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (left) cries as he says a prayer in front of Qasem Soleimani’s coffin. Photo: Iran Press / AFP via Getty Images

Soleimani, widely regarded as Iran’s second most powerful person after Khamenei, built a network of proxy that was an area of ​​influence – and a direct challenge to the United States and its regional allies, led by Saudi Arabia – and by Lebanon stretched across Syria to Iraq to Iran. Outside of the crescent, Iran maintained allied Palestinian and Yemeni groups.

In particular, he mobilized Shiite Muslim militias in Iraq, which helped to destroy the Islamic State, the Sunni militant group that had taken control of parts of Syria and Iraq in 2013/14.

Washington, however, blames Soleimani for attacks on U.S. forces and their allies.

The prayers at Soleimani’s funeral in Tehran, which moves to General Kerman’s southern hometown on Tuesday, were led by Khamenei, who cried when he spoke.

His daughter Zeinab Soleimani told the mourners that the United States was facing a “dark day” for her father’s death.

Ismail Haniyeh, chairman of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, said on his first trip to Iran since taking office in 2017 that “resistance to America” ​​will continue.

nuclear business

Iran exacerbates tensions on Sunday by lifting all restrictions on its uranium enrichment – another step back from commitments under a landmark agreement with major powers in 2015 to cut the Iranian nuclear program that Trump abandoned in 2018.

European Union foreign ministers plan to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss ways to save the deal, two diplomats said.

After the resignation, the US imposed new sanctions on Iran. They wanted to stop Iranian oil exports, which are the state’s main source of income. The Iranian economy was in free fall when the currency crashed.

A funeral procession from the air for Qassem Suleimani in Tehran. Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader in the New York Times

Mourners carry pictures of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani during the funeral service in Tehran. Photo: Ali Mohammadi / Bloomberg

Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway said Monday that Trump is still confident that he can renegotiate a new nuclear deal “if Iran wants to start behaving like a normal country.”

Tehran said Washington must return to the existing nuclear pact and lift sanctions before talks can take place.

Trump said that cultural sites are potential targets, although US politicians criticized that this posed a threat to war crimes.

“You can kill our people. You can torture and maim our people. You can use street bombs and blow up our people. And we mustn’t touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way,” Trump said.

Trump also threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq, saying Baghdad would have to pay Washington for an air base in Iraq if US troops were to leave. – Reuters

