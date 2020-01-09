advertisement

The Axemen Rugby Club is expanding, but needs some extra bodies to realize its vision.

As part of a banner year for the club, in which he won the BC Rugby Union Division 3 championship and was promoted to Division 2, the club decided to include a second men’s and women’s team.

The club has been recruiting players for the latter since autumn, but is striving to round off its squad plan. Head coach Emily Young said the team will host a Try Rugby event at Squamishs Totem Hall on Sunday, January 12th. The clinic starts at 10:30 a.m. and lasts 60 to 90 minutes, depending on the turnout.

“We will do a series of five exercises, so it will be small groups, each with its own trainer,” said Young. “[We’ll go] through some passages and touches, some basic jerking, some scrumming, and a bit of tackling – obviously not full on tackles … we’re at a gym, but it will tackle basics without full contact.”

The team played some games in the fall and eventually teamed up with the Capilano Rugby Club to increase their numbers. Hoping to stand on her own, Young has stepped up recruitment.

“We want to be added to the Division 2 BC Rugby Women’s League as our own Sea to Sky team,” she said.

Young said there was great interest, but it was difficult to make firm commitments. One of the difficulties is the perception that rugby is particularly rough and falls, she said. Young, of course, emphasized that physical play is controlled rather than reckless, since the rules are designed for safety.

“I have heard from many women that they are afraid to play in rugby again. They are very interested, but they have not played for five, ten, fifteen years,” said Young. “We want to organize this event so that it is easier for them to come back and not get nervous when they deal with the ball again or get into a one-on-one situation.”

Another concern that Young has heard from interested women is that they don’t think their fitness level is appropriate, but she said that this is not a problem as the exercises get everyone where they need to be.

“You don’t have to be fit now. That includes rugby,” she said. “It’s not scary; it’s exciting.”

Young hopes to bring 20 to 30 women to the Try Rugby event. Interested parties should wear sneakers and clothing that is easy to pull in.

Young said the club’s debut was positive in the fall season when the Axemen visited Jamborees, where players took part in a series of short games against different teams to get their feet wet. The Axemen later hosted a game against Langley in October in which they won in a seven-pack.

Spring season exercises begin on Thursday, January 16 at Quest University and are held weekly from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The first game will take place on February 8th in Langley.

After a strong appearance in autumn, the men’s side is also in recruitment mode. The Division 2 squad won six of their seven games, while the new Division 3 squad debuted with a solid 4-3 record.

Rugby director Blake Mahovic said the club’s growth had gone well up to this point.

“It was a big leap for us, but we committed and said we will,” he said. “We really increased our ranks and showed that our players are really talented.”

He added that the team’s roster is fluid, so those who earn time with the top club deserve it on the practice field.

“We don’t really have a first or a second team. We all train together. We train at the same level and then we choose teams that have trained,” he said. “Everyone wants to play for each other and there is no real difference between playing the first 15 or the second 15.”

All Axemen players practice together, so that the men also start on Thursday evening. Mahovic said the club is focused on removing obstacles to participation so that interested players who need everything from rides to tunnels can inquire with the team.

“We appreciate that Sea to Sky is a difficult place to live and work, especially if you have a seasonal job, so we make sure we don’t have any financial obstacles,” he said.

Mahovic noted that when the weather was better, the club had access to a rugby field in Brennan Park, which the Squamish district would secure for the next season. After the snow has melted, the Axemen will also train in Whistler.

For more information, email axemenrugbyclub@gmail.com or visit axemenrugbyclub.com.

