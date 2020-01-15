advertisement

A pair of unfortunate thieves managed to break into a leisure business, but left empty-handed despite their escape with two cash drawers that had been emptied.

The burglary took place at Loughborough’s Spot On Leisure billiards, billiards and darts center on Kenilworth Avenue shortly after the club closed just before 1 a.m. yesterday.

The dynamic dunces even went back to an accomplice’s car to get a bigger crowbar after realizing that the one they brought would not do the job.

Once inside the premises, which have 13 pool tables, 13 pool tables and three darts, they made their way into the two crates, leaving management with an estimated £ 1,600 bill to replace them.

Manager Josie Dockray, who was pulled out of bed by the police at around 3:00 am, said, “It looks like they broke in shortly after we locked up.

Video surveillance of thieves breaking into Spot On Leisure in Loughborough

(Image: cctv provided)

“They took the boxes out of their sockets, tearing off the wiring before running away with a full cash drawer and a cash drawer, but the boxes had no money in them.

“They must have been disappointed when they opened them.

“They were found later yesterday near the university, damaged and useless.

“They cost between £ 600 and £ 800 each to replace.”

She added: “The video surveillance shows that they were dropped off near the company in a car which then left.

“They first tried to get in with a crowbar before going back into the car, which I think was hidden somewhere, to get a bigger one to force the lock.

“But it was a waste of time for them and an expense for us because there was no money in the boxes. There is never overnight. “

Josie described the thieves as wearing Nike Air and Adidas clothing, one wearing a vest, adding: “If you can identify someone in the photos, please contact us directly or the police.”

A Leicestershire police spokeswoman said: “Officers received a report Monday morning about a burglary at a local on Kenilworth Avenue in Loughborough.

“The incident is believed to have occurred between 12:35 p.m. and 12:50 a.m.

“The entrance was forced to a door in the premises and two cases were stolen. It was not reported that the cases contained money at the time.

“No one was on the premises at the time and no injuries were reported.

“Investigations are still underway into the incident and anyone with information should call 101.”

