TCA: Awkwafina also reacted to her Oscar fall on a press tour in winter 2020 on Tuesday morning.

Comedy Central ordered a second season of “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” before the comedy series premiere on January 22nd.

The announcement continues on a particularly busy January for actress and rapper Nora “Awkwafina” Lum, who received the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for “The Farewell” earlier this month. Awkwafina, co-stars of the BD Wong series, Bowen Yang, Lori Tan Chinn and executive producers Lucia Aniello, Karey Dornetto and Teresa Hsiao visited the Television Critics 20202 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena on Tuesday morning to find out about the upcoming series, the Asian representation in conversation and to discuss Awkwafina’s reactions to her Oscar nudge earlier in the week.

While Awkwafina has seen rapid growth due to her musical work and appearances in films like “Crazy Rich Asians”, her upcoming Comedy Central series, which she also produced extensively, promises a proportionate and self-deprecating look at the actress before she becomes one of the breakout names in of pop culture. The series is inspired by Awkwafina’s experience as a 20 year old in Flushing, Queens.

“I have set myself the goal of accessing the very real realities of my life, growing up and my personality,” said Awkwafina during the TCA panel. “In the character of Nora, I don’t think she’s exaggerated in any way. It’s as real as I can play it.”

Although Awkwafina received a Golden Globe for her work on “The Farewell”, she was one of several women and colored people who were snatched at Monday morning’s Oscar nominations. An Oscar nomination for Awkwafina would have been historic – the last Asian actress to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress was Merle Oberon in 1935 – but Awkwafina remained positive and found improvements in terms diversity was always possible, but 2019 was a strong year for women in entertainment.

“The bottom line has been a lot of amazing accomplishments this year, and I think everyone (the nominations) was justified,” said Awkwafina. “That doesn’t mean there were some incredible films made by women, including mine. There’s always more to do.”

“Awkwafina is Nora from Queens” is full of guest stars: Celia Au, Matthew Broussard, Michelle Buteau, Jamie Chung, Deborah S. Craig, Chris Gethard, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Bella Heathcote, Carmen M. Herlihy, Stephanie Hsu, David Krumholtz, Simu Liu, Natasha Lyonne, John ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Matt Rogers, Harry Shum Jr., Melissa Villaseñor, Ming-Na Wen and Jaboukie Young-White will all appear in the 10 episode series.

The series also has a number of directors, including Aniello, Lyonne, Jamie Babbit, Steven Tsuchida, Anu Valia and the Daniels.

“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” will premiere on Wednesday, January 22nd at 10:30 p.m. ET / PT at Comedy Central.

