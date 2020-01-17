advertisement

I have spent much of my adult life annoying about the differences between men and women in the art industry. That was until 2019. Because then I won a Tony Award for the production of “Hadestown”. Here’s what I can tell you: awards are nice, checks are better. It was a lesson that I have been taught by many key heavyweights in the industry over the years, including Whoopi Goldberg, an EGOT winner. In fairness, you may have to experience both to really understand the scope of this statement, but from my experience it’s true (just ask Tom Cruise, who just won the money).

Obviously, the number of female protagonists in the top 100 films has risen fantastically – from 31% in 2018 to 40% in 2019 – but women still made up only 10.6% of the directors of these top hits. These statistics are compounded by the fact that so far only five women have been nominated for the Best Director Oscar (including Greta Gerwig in 2018 for Lady Bird). It is interesting, however, that “Lady Bird” earned $ 79 million at the box office worldwide. And although Gerwig’s “Little Women” (see picture above) did not earn her a director nomination, she has earned over $ 110 million worldwide last month.

Most women I know who have no Academy nominations believe that “Little Women” is a better film – the 92% Fresh Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes seems to support my sources (“Lady Bird” achieved only 79%). , Only one director won an Oscar – Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker”, which brought in only $ 49.2 million at the box office. Oddly enough, most people who watch films remember Bigelow’s 90s classic “Point Break” (yes, the one with Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves), which is still very popular on television years later (um, Remnants)) or “Zero Dark Thirty” that raised $ 132.8 million (and for which the Academy similarly snubbed its directorial work). I wonder which film Kathryn Bigelow likes more?

When you try to name the 89 male Oscar winners in the 90 years of the award or your films, most viewers hardly remember their existence – while Nancy Meyers lives in most American hearts. Elizabeth Banks made a formative film about our children’s future, as did Catherine Hardwicke, Betty Thomas and Patty Jenkins. Together, films with directors like “What Women Want”, “Pitch Perfect 2”, “Twilight”, “Brave”, “Shrek” and “Wonder Woman” have earned over $ 4 billion at the box office.

My children, like yours, watch many of these films repeatedly, just like I watched the large-screen version of “Gigi”, the first show I produced on Broadway. Ironically, this film was attributed to Lerner and Loewe when it won nine Oscars in 1958. As I later learned, the story was actually written by Collette and first filmed on Broadway by Anita Loos. Together, the female team of writer and director Audrey Hepburn cast and started, winning countless awards on and off the screen and accumulating reported net worth of $ 100 million.

Here’s the point: ladies, we have money. Women are expected to control $ 72 trillion, 32% of total wealth, by 2020 – up from $ 51 trillion in 2015. We don’t need the man on the gold statue to come to our rescue. No number of editorials or angry tweets or catchy hashtags or awards will change the dynamic of women in the film. The irony is the person who stood up for Greta Gerwig and “Little Women” and ensured that she had been nominated for Harvey Weinstein in recent years so that he could use it as bait for other potentially hungry female directors (but it is another story).

For what it is worth, I practice what I preach. When I produced my first stage musical, a resumption of “Gigi”, in 2005, I made a point of ensuring that the author of this female story is a woman. The show prospered outside the city and stopped on Broadway. This season’s awards resulted in 93% male Tony nominations in all non-gender categories.

At that time, I admittedly committed to only producing or investing in works that had an author or director. I have complied with this obligation in the past five years. Part of my work has lost money, part has earned money, part has been celebrated and part has not. But in 2019, my two shows – one with an author (“What the Constitution Means to Me”) and another with an author and director (“Hadestown”) – did something remarkable: They paid back my investment. The latter not only earned me money, but also some awards. Yes, the award is impressive. It’s on my bedroom shelf and every time I look at my Tony I think: awards are nice and the effect of seeing women I have championed is amazing. But a growing bank account is the best, more shows can grow.

Taking care of it and even needing an award gives it undeserved value. To change dynamics, women need to use their economic power and take care of driving it forward. Watch “Little Women” and make sure that Greta’s film makes even more money than the 2020 best directors for men. It’s time to change the momentum: let the chick-flick awards be big fat checks. Let Dick Flick directors have their golden statues.

Each Oscar-nominated director from Lina Wertmüller to Greta Gerwig (photos)

The Academy has only nominated five women in the Best Director category in its history. Here you are.

Lina Wertmüller, “Seven Beauties” (1976) • The first woman to be nominated in this category was this Italian director for a drama about an Italian soldier who left the army during World War II and was sent to a German prison camp. She lost to John G. Avildsen for “Rocky”. Getty Images.

Jane Campion, “The Piano” (1993) • The Australian director won an Oscar for her original script for the drama at the time, but lost the director’s prize to Steven Spielberg for “Schindler’s List”. Getty Images

Sofia Coppola, “Lost in Translation” (2003) • The daughter of Oscar winner “The Godfather”, director Francis Ford Coppola, accepted her first nomination for the quiet Japanese character study, but lost to Peter Jackson for “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”. Getty Images

Kathryn Bigelow, “The Hurt Locker” (2009) Bigelow not only received a nomination, but also managed to defeat her ex-husband James Cameron, whose “Avatar” became Best Film. Getty Images

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird” (2017) • The indie actress wrote and directed this feature film, her first as a solo director, based on her upbringing in Pasadena, California. Guillermo del Toro, however, received the award for “The Shape of Water”. Getty Images

