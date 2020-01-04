advertisement

KINSHASA – With the heaving of her song “Te Rembi” on a guitar in a voracious studio in central Kinshasa, Congolese singer Celine Banza is dazzled by a spotlight promoted by a brick and a folded piece of cardboard.

The 22-year-old is still getting used to the spotlight after winning the prestigious Radio France International Discovery Award in November, an award celebrating African musicians and for whom she hopes to launch her international career.

In previous years, gong has gone to musicians such as Ivory Coast’s Tiken Jah Fakoly and Mali’s Amadou and Mariam, who had already toured the world and gained global fame.

advertisement

“I can’t believe this is true,” Banza said in the studio behind the French Institute in the capital, Congo, as she practices with her group.

“I’m honored and proud … but celebrity doesn’t mean anything to me. I’m still Celine.”

Congo has a long-established reputation as a hub of musical innovation, with much of its music since independence from Belgium in 1960 drawing inspiration from the Cuban rumba, which has been echoed in Banza’s loose tunes.

She began singing at an early age with her school choir before moving to Kisangani, a city in the center of the country, where she met people who helped her develop a taste for music, dance, acting and cinematography.

She returned to Kinshasa at the age of 15 and later studied musicology at the National Institute of the Arts, where she met her three gang friends.

“The work we have been doing for a while did not fall from the sky, we have to work hard,” Banza said.

Her award-winning song, “Te Rembi,” meaning “My Body,” is about claiming her worth as a woman beyond male gaze.

Her lyrics are in Ngbandi, a language spoken north of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“You think you can buy my soul with your possessions. You confuse me with a commodity and a slave,” she sings in Ngbandi, a language she shares with former brutal country dictator Mobutu Sese Seko.

Banza dismissed the temptation to sing in a more popular language such as French or English because she wants the audience to know her culture and identity.

“Turns out they like it,” she said. (Editing by Juliette Jabkhiro and Edward McAllister and Susan Fenton)

advertisement