An award-winning dance school in central Leicester has beaten a stiff competition to represent England at the Dance World Cup this summer.

Thirty-six dancers from the Dupont dance school in Memory Lane in the city center qualified to participate in the largest dance competition in the world.

The kids, ages seven to seventeen, will take 12 incredible solos, 10 duos and trios and 14 groups to the competition finals.

Dance styles through to the finals include ballet, tap, modern, lyrical, contemporary, national and musical theater.

This is the third time that the school has participated in the competition, which takes place every year in a new destination around the world.

The organizers of the Dance World Cup describe the event as “the biggest dance competition of any kind in the world for children and young adults”.

Each year, more than 20,000 competitors from 62 countries participate in their national qualifications and the world finals.

The last time Dupont participated was in 2016 in Jersey, where they won a total of 10 gold, 11 silver and three bronze medals, and won the prestigious distinction of being the best group. tap dancing throughout the competition.

(Image: Matt Short Photography)

This year, the dance world cup final will be held at Cinecitta World in Rome from June 26 to July 4.

The Dupont dance school was founded by Janette Dupont and is now run by Janette’s daughter, principal and artistic director Rebecca Sarrafan and general manager Oscar Sarrafan.

Alumni of the school currently perform in West End and Broadway, ballet companies around the world, and in film and television.

Oscar said: “The Dance World Cup is the equivalent of the Olympics and being chosen to represent your country is a dream come true for these dancers.”

Next year, the school will have a double celebration – it is the 70th anniversary of the school and the 30th anniversary of the school’s leadership by Rebecca and Oscar.

The school has launched various fundraising activities. If companies or individuals wish to support them, they can contact the school on 0116 2629229, by email info@dupontdance.com, or via the Facebook page @DupontDanceOfficial.

