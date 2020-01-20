advertisement

Los Angeles City Councils Paul Koretz and Gilbert Cedillo will urge the entire City Council to adopt a resolution on Tuesday, January 21, asking Major League Baseball to give the Dodgers the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles to rent.

Koretz and Cedillo will speak about their efforts on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the Rick Orlov Memorial Media Center on the third floor of City Hall before the City Council votes.

advertisement

MLB officials concluded last week that the Houston Astros illegally stole signs from enemy catchers with a camera in the 2017 season. It ended with the Astros defeating the Dodgers in seven World Series games.

The MLB system was orchestrated by Alex Cora, then Astros’ coach, who served as manager of the Boston Red Sox for the 2018 season, according to MLB. The Red Sox defeated the Dodgers in five games in the World Series.

The baseball officials initially appointed Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. For a year, but the club quickly fired the couple. The Astros were also fined $ 5 million and had to withhold their first and second draft picks for two years.

Cora, who has yet to be punished by MLB, separated from the Red Sox after the league investigation was released.

Koretz admitted that it was “new territory” to ask the MLB to strip two teams of their titles and give them another, but said it was fair to give the Los Angeles players a championship as he says that they were cheated.

Houston Astros celebrate after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in their seventh game to win the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

“The MLB took it seriously by imposing substantial bans, followed by the dismissal of managers from major league clubs,” Koretz told City News Service. “There have been scandals in the past throughout the century. We also had major league baseball in this country. I’m not sure we documented an attempt to steal two World Series with them and we know the results. … I think that would be a reasonable repayment. I think it really confuses the national pastime and most historic sport in American history, and there has to be a message that this is not allowed. ”

The lifelong Dodger fan said that even players who knew about the plan to steal pitch signs, but didn’t comment, should be held accountable. He said the scam probably robbed the Dodgers of the titles, but he said there is no way to know.

Teams are very unlikely to lose their World Series title, according to Forbes Magazine, as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred “is extremely limited to achieve this without conflicting with the MLBPA,” the union said represents the players of the league.

The resolution does not ask the city to take legal action, although some Dodgers fans have suggested going to court over the matter.

The last time the Dodgers won the World Series was in 1988 when they defeated Oakland Athletics.

advertisement