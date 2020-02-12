advertisement

When Claudia Avon met in the Burton U.S. final Open 2010 badly injured on the back, she thought, her competition career was over.

Until recently it was like this.

However, the Pemberton snowboarder had the opportunity to take part in the second stop of the Freeride World Tour (FWT) at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort on February 7th and to take part in her first major contest in ten years. It went well when Avon took second place with 71.33 behind French Marion Haerty (80.00) and ahead of American Erika Vikander.

“At the top, I was a bit worried about the snow conditions. It was a bit stiff,” she said. “It happened very quickly. I missed a feature, so it wasn’t exactly the run I wanted to do, but I wanted to have fun. I’ve never ridden on Kicking Horse and the event was new to me, so I did I really searched. ” I look forward to having fun and having something with good fluidity.

“I went there without expectations and just wanted to have fun. It turned out to be great. I really couldn’t have expected anything better.”

Avon described her approach as completely hopeless. As she prepared for her run, she tried to reconcile her ability to charge her line with the ability to safely do so. Though the visibility was perfect, the stiffer snow tended to run over the nose of their board and get into trouble.

“I basically subscribed to the midline of the face. I think what helped me was the fluidity, just without hesitation,” she said. “I was looking for something that I knew had good snow and I wouldn’t hesitate to drive it down. It wasn’t the most technical thing, but the fact that I was able to connect it without hesitation pleased the judges The.”

Avon’s second place was particularly impressive because she had a little over a week to prepare. Avon said she knew the former FWT competitor Laurent Gauthier and through him managed to connect with the tour. When a planned competitor was injured, she was offered a placeholder.

As a newcomer to the tour, however, there was some growing pain for Avon.

“Fortunately, I packed my board bag and packed my gear. I went to the competition and didn’t even know what to bring,” she said. “I was missing a few things like a back protector. They asked for more safety gear. I did the rest of the tour and people helped me.”

When she had a compression fracture on her back 10 years after her last big competition at the US Open, Avon got in with little visible rust. She rides a lot on site while participating in some film projects, but is admittedly “reluctant” and not overly interested in the social media and marketing side of the sport, another factor that surprised her to be invited to Competitions.

“I asked myself what my heart desires and competitions weren’t the way to do it for me. My heart was in the mountains and I liked freeriding. So I decided that sponsorships or no sponsorships would take place around to do it for me, “she said. “I canceled all competitions and drove myself.”

After finishing second, Avon said she had been invited to join the tour for the remaining three events. However, she had dedicated herself to the winter of her career as a heavy machine operator in Northern Alberta and must consult with her employer whether it is feasible to pass the other competitions.

Avon said this is the first winter that she has turned snowboarding upside down after buying a property in Pemberton, but she admitted that life is sometimes funny.

“I didn’t expect it, so I don’t really know how things will go for the next bit,” she said. “I would be very happy if it works.”

Also at Kicking Horse, Whistler Freeride Club graduate Tom Peiffer finished seventh in the men’s ski event, while another wildcard, Logan Pehota from Pemberton, finished 23rd. At the men’s snowboard event, only Canadian Craig McMorris from Whistler finished seventh.

The full results are available online at www.freerideworldtour.com.

Gascoigne sixth, Bulfone 13th in the Junior Worlds

Whistler Freeride Club athlete Leif Gascoigne managed to deal with a variety of changes and challenges when he scored 77.67 points on January 30 on the way to sixth place at the Freeride Junior World Championships in Kappl.

Gascoigne said that the organizers had changed the venue of the competition twice due to the changing conditions, and decided to forego the European competition rule that competitors should not be allowed to drive on the site before the competition.

“The most important thing that we visually inspected was new and hard, and it was snowing three feet so they couldn’t run this venue,” he said. “They looked at each other and the other couldn’t either, so we actually did it on the third line.”

The course was easier than originally planned, but Gascoigne got it going even though he had an aching ankle in the run-up to the world.

“It was just nice and flowing, quick and clean, no pompoms or anything,” he said. “(I hit a cliff) and then there was a ridge line so I only jumped the ridge a couple of times.”

Since it was the worlds, there was more fanfare than Gascoigne was used to since he had the camera pointed straight at him in the starting gate. However, as soon as he fell off, he switched it off and did what he had to do.

“Helicopters and cameras flew everywhere,” he said. “It was just a really top-class competition.”

Regarding the atmosphere in Austria, Gascoigne said he enjoyed the food, especially the schnitzel that was offered in Kappl. He also observed some differences in the way the skiers approached the mountains.

“Everyone in Europe only drives on the main slopes, so nobody really gets off the slopes,” he said. “All the time we were there, only we were there, the competition people who just didn’t ski on the slopes, so it was nice.”

Gascoigne will participate in upcoming two-star events in Big White on February 15 and 16 and in Crystal Mountain from February 28 to March 1. If necessary, he can line up with others to qualify for the North American Junior Freeride Championship, back in Crystal Mountain, in April.

With a top 10 ranking at an international event, Gascoigne feels good for the rest of the season.

“I feel safer now that I’ve been there and done something more serious and bigger,” he said.

In the meantime, team-mate Ryder Bulfone finished 13th with 63.33 points.

“I had a good run but had a few control issues and setbacks, so I was 13th,” Bulfone said in a text message.

During the competition, Bulfone liked to stay with his compatriots in Canada and destroy the European resorts. Even though there was a Bluebird day for the competition, the conditions were mixed throughout the trip, he said.

“The snow when we got there was really bad. It melted completely and then froze and left everything terrible except for a few north faces. Then it snowed a meter overnight and that led to amazing days,” he wrote , “The competition venue had to be moved from its original large alpine face to a much smaller face directly under the chair due to avalanche risk and accessibility. The smaller venue wasn’t ideal, but the best option they had.”

