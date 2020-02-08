advertisement

Just being good enough should never be your goal in life, and more importantly, in fantasy football. Your goal should always be to be the best. If you are not the best, you should take all steps towards the goal of being the best.

Life often does not offer clear winners and losers. Fantasy football does. You either did the playoffs or you didn’t. You either won the championship or you didn’t.

advertisement

This reality shapes my conclusion that there is nothing worse than being a medium-sized team in a dynasty league. You can tell yourself that if you do the playoffs anything can happen, but that seems less a plan than a hope.

If your team is already one of the best in the league, this is not the right article for you. If you are a team that constantly scores 7-6 or 6-7 (or worse), you are my target group.

As a Philadelphian, there are some things that you have learned to live with. You accept that most of the country assumes that you like to throw batteries on Santa Claus while eating a cheesesteak. They also learned to love or hate “the process”.

Sam Hinkie, former General Manager of the Philadelphia 76ers, said The Process’s goal was to “find the best way to attract top talent to the team by getting as much assets as possible – draft picks, youngsters Players, players with a commercial background. and team-friendly contracts – as much as possible and to win a superstar player. “While the team-friendly contracts only apply to upper salary limits, the rest of the process applies to all other dynasty leagues.

It seems simple enough. But to fully understand the process, you have to get a handle on losing in the first and maybe even the second year, which is often easier said than done.

Complete early pattern designs with our free design simulator >>

Stop trading on descending assets (unless they’re heavily discounted)

Unless you get a player like Larry Fitzgerald or A.J. Green for late (and I mean late) rookie picks, there’s no reason to buy these types of players. Every step you take should be thought of accumulating assets that add value. If you don’t line up, such players won’t help your squad.

Let’s look at Fitzgerald as an example. In August 2019, he was worth a selection in the middle of the second round in rookie designs based on Mike Tagliere’s “Dynasty Trade Value Chart”. After the last update of this table of values, Fitzgerald is now worth an early third.

Selling him last year for a second round selection in one of the deepest drafts in the recent past would have been a net positive gain in adding value to your roster. If you held on to Fitzgerald instead, hoping that he would become an integral part of your playoff run, you were probably disappointed with his WR43 per game finish (11.1 fantasy points per game).

Kick the can down the street

You may not be aware of a fact as they are dynasty beginner designs. They’re bad at picking players who end up being good. To be fair to you, it’s not a phenomenon unique to you. Matt Mesisca examined the rookie hit rate from 2010 to 2017 and found that rookie first graders achieved a hit rate of 45.8%. That seems to be low until you continue reading his study and find that hit rates have dropped to 30.6% for second-round players and only 9.3% for third-round players and later picks. This is not the only study that has come to similar conclusions. Also read this Reddit thread (it’s SFW, as I promise) and take a look at the work Jacob Rickrode has done on the subject.

Hopefully you still have your full range of rookie picks for 2020. If so, you can take advantage of the rookie fever season that is soon to blossom. Exchange your 2020 picks for previous 2021 picks – swap four-rounder for third-party, third-rounder for second-rounder and second-rounder for first-rounder. You may not be able to do each of these exact movements, but you should be able to do at least a few of them. There will be players who inevitably drop what other league owners love during your draft, it happens every single season. Let other owners take the risk associated with picks outside of the first round. Every round in which you advance, even if it is a year later, increases the likelihood that you will find a player who can help your team win.

Buy undervalued production

Buying low doesn’t just mean buying players who are in a bad season or returning from an injury. As mentioned in the following tweet, you can also find players who are undervalued in dynasty leagues each season to buy them.

Do you want a solid metric to identify purchases in the dynasty?

Find players who consistently outperform their ADP and rank every year.

Just think about age, as older veterans are more likely to do so. Pic.twitter.com/TBfnKw3jdU

– Tom Burroughs (@FF_TomB), January 20, 2020

Whether a player was originally a late-game NFL player, started his career slowly, or didn’t have this flash, some players’ ADP performance never matches their production. Robert Woods is an example of this. According to the DLF’s ADP from August 2019, Woods the WR20 was rated per game. He ended the season as WR13. In 2018 Woods was the WR15 after getting off the board as WR31. The gap was even more pronounced in 2017. Designed as WR68, Woods ended the year as WR18. Woods and the player Austin Ekeler highlighted in the tweet above are not isolated cases. This is an inefficiency in the market that you should pounce on. Find the latest ADP and compare it to the top 24 players in Running Back and Wide Receiver and buy the undervalued players.

Complete early pattern designs with our free design simulator >>



Subscribe to: Apple podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS

Shane Manila is a well-known author at FantasyPros. More information from Shane can be found in his archive and follow him @DFF_Shane,

advertisement