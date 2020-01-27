advertisement

Rt. The Reverend Johnson Twinomununi, Bishop of the Diocese of West Ankole, spoke on Friday at the 13th Diocesan Youth and Student Convention in the Municipality of Bushenyi-Ishaka (PHOTO / Micah Kamusiime).

BUSHENYI – The Bishop of the Diocese of West Ankole, Rt. The Rev. Johnson Twinomujuni warned young people to rush to seek employment in foreign countries, saying that many young people in Uganda suffered at the hands of their “Bosses”, especially in the Middle East.

Bishop Twinomujuni said that young people were wrong to believe that they can only be wealthy and prosperous if they go to work in the Middle East and that they therefore regretted.

The bishop spoke with more than 5,000 young people who attended Friday for the 13th annual diocesan youth and student convention held at the diocesan headquarters, Bweranyangi, in the municipality of Bushenyi-ishaka. The convention “Do all in the Lord”, described in Colossians 3:17, started on Thursday and will end on Monday.

“I have seen many young people leave their father’s home, rushing abroad looking for work, to be disappointed, but one would use the resources available around his father’s home to get rich. I recently heard that someone was tortured for cutting his body to pieces because a child in his care had an accident. Many such cases have been recorded. A young sage will go to school, go home or elsewhere and use the resources available to enrich themselves without necessarily going abroad, ”said Bishop Twinomujuni at the meeting.

He added, “Your country and your country have what it takes to get rich. It’s just about working hard with positivity. Those considering working in the Middle East should be warned. I have also heard that some people who go to work there are made to breastfeed pets. It really hurts me when I see our children being tortured in Qatar and other countries. “

He also advised young people to avoid joining growing churches, which belong to people with false teachings. The bishop noted that some false pastors have embarked on mutilating innocent but desperate people. Bishop Twinomujuni was recently in the spotlight for criticizing Pastor Aloysious Bugingo accusing him of misleading the people of God with false doctrines regarding marriage vows.

Speaking at the same convention, Mr. Emmanuel Tayebwa Rutamwebwa, a seasoned farmer and entrepreneur advised participants to work hard so that they can thrive in life instead of waiting to be slaves and beggars of Mark.

The convention, which was a powerful and transformative gathering, drew young people and Christians from the five districts of Bushenyi Greater, including Bushenyi, Sheema, Buhweju, Mitooma and Rubirizi.

