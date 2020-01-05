advertisement

Irish author John Boyne spat on Twitter with the Auschwitz Museum’s official report on the accuracy of his bestselling novel The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.

The novel, published in 2006, was an international bestseller and was made into a film two years later.

However, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, which operates the facility in the former Nazi concentration camp in Poland, has suggested that readers should avoid the novel if they want to learn the truth about the Holocaust.

Boyne criticized a number of books titled “Auschwitz” on his Twitter account, including “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, which was Ireland’s best-selling book in 2018 and 2019.

He listed a total of seven books with Auschwitz in the title and tweeted: “I can’t help feeling that publishers and writers can effectively build a genre that works well by using the same three words and then adding a noun sold if in reality the topic and its title should be treated with a little more thought and consideration. ”

The Auschwitz Museum replied by stating that it understood the reservations that people had regarding historical accuracy in many of these titles. It continued: “However, the boy in the striped pajamas should be avoided by anyone who studies or teaches something about the history of the Holocaust.”

As of September, the museum published a link to the website of the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Center, which criticized the portrayals of the two boys in the novel, Bruno, son of a high-ranking Nazi, and Schmuel, a Jewish boy.

‘Factual inaccuracies’

Boyne tweeted back, “Although I absolutely respect your right to recommend some books and to stop reading other books, it should be noted that the first paragraph of the attached article 3 contains factual inaccuracies in just 57 words. I therefore did not continue reading . ”

He did not go into the actual inaccuracies, but added: “I think I treated the topic with the greatest care in my novel, although the readers can of course feel different.”

The Auschwitz Memorial also criticized the Auschwitz tattooist, noting that “the book contains numerous errors and information that are inconsistent with the facts, as well as exaggerations, misinterpretations, and understatements.”

