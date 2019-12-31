advertisement

You should email your hotel before arriving and always check menu prices before sitting down to avoid fraud on vacation.

We’ve outlined some of the common ways you can cheat your money – and how to avoid it.

CONTACT YOUR HOTEL TO AVOID OVER PRICE TAXES

Several tourists have been cheated on by taxi drivers in recent years – a British tourist received a $ 105 fee for a 3.2 km trip in Paris, while another couple was asked to travel to Paris for a $ 18 drive from the airport To pay dollars.

A Scottish couple had to spend $ 958 on a five-minute trip from a New Zealand train station.

Lexi Alford, the world record holder for the youngest person who has traveled to each country, explained why emailing a hotel before checking in saved hundreds of dollars.

“Taxi drivers can be relentless when it comes to kidding you, so you have to know exactly how much it will cost and how long it will take to get from A to B,” said 21-year-old Bloomberg.

You should always send a confirmation email before going on vacation.

She explained that by confirming the average taxi fare before you travel, you have a good idea of ​​how much you should be charged.

“If you come to the hotel and the meter is incredibly high, refuse to pay for it. Go to the hotel and ask for help. And if that doesn’t work, tell them to call the police, ”she added.

“If you say that, the driver will give up.”

Alternatively, many hotels offer transfers at a fixed price, meaning you know how much you have to pay before boarding.

If they do not offer this service, they can provide instructions and advice on public transportation.

CHECK RESTAURANT MENUS FOR PRICES BEFORE SITTING

Another common scam when traveling is restaurants where prices are not on the menu. This leads to a high bill at the end of the meal.

Several tourists paid huge amounts for often very small meals, with a man charging more than $ 191 for a few snacks and soft drinks.

Before you sit down in a restaurant, always check the menu to see if the prices are next to the dish.

You should also check the fine print, as certain dishes are priced by weight – something a group of tourists found out after paying nearly $ 767 for fish.

Never pay travel agents or tour operators in cash

A common scam is fake travel agents or travel agents who ask you to pay by bank transfer instead of PayPal or credit card.

One of the reasons they mention is that they want to “avoid commission fees” or that their PayPal account is not working.

People often fall for it when they offer prices that are much lower than advertised online.

However, if you send money via wire transfer, you have no fraud protection.

A woman was paid $ 9,590 after finding out that her vacation in the Maldives never existed, while actor James McAvoy admitted that he almost fell for cheap hotel fraud.

You should never pay for services in cash if this can be avoided.

Which? Tour guide Rory Boland previously said: “If something seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is. Only hand over your money when you are sure that it is real business. “

LEARN THE EXCHANGE RATE BEFORE BUYING A FOREIGN CURRENCY

Tourists can also fall victim to currency fraud.

Dodgy Bureau de Changes can take advantage of tourists who don’t know how much to earn by either not giving them the full amount or the wrong grades.

Consumer rights advocate Michelle Couch-Friedman said earlier, “Take the time to read the notes you have released so you can really get to know them.

“It’s too easy to hand over a 1000 banknote, for example, instead of a 100 banknote abroad, if you’re not familiar with the colors and appearance of the country’s banknotes.”

A tour guide in Bali recently reported an exchange office after trying to defraud one of his customers with half his money.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

