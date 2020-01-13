advertisement

Steeplechase runner Avinash Sable set a record in 2019 when he won the athlete of the year in athletics at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday.

The Mandwa-born athlete set the national record – the first to qualify for the Asian Athletics Championship and the World Athletics Championship – before breaking his own world record (8: 21.37) twice to sign up for the Olympic Games Qualify in Tokyo in 2020.

Upon receiving the award, he said, “I would like to thank Sportstar from the bottom of my heart for giving players such a platform and honoring them. I want to thank the Indian Army for helping me reach my current location. I was a regular officer there, but they really helped me start my journey. ”

advertisement

“I would also like to thank the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and my sponsors JSW Sports for their support. I hope that everyone continues to support me in the same way and I hope that my nation is proud of the Olympic Games, if that support continues, “he added.

On his debut in the international arena, the 25-year-old won a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha in April.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

advertisement