Overcome a 5-2 deficit to defeat the Atlantic Division’s leading Boston

PHILADELPHIA – When the Flyers stumbled home from their vacation trip at 1-4-1 and saw that they were about to play against three of the best teams in the NHL, they may have had their doubts.

Instead, they pulled up their socks, got to work, beat Washington, gave Tampa Bay everything they could do with a 0-1 loss, and competed against Boston, which led the Atlantic Division, on Monday evening.

After the 2-5 in the second round, things didn’t look good for the flyers.

But they accumulated two goals late in the second, drew Travis Sanheim (his second goal) 7:02 in regular time and won it on Travis Konecny’s shootout goal (the only one in the tie). for a 6-5 win at the Wells Fargo Center.

Boston lost its chance to score in the shootout when Brad Marchand overtook the puck in the middle ice, which is not allowed.

The Bruins are 0-7 in shootouts this season.

This was a character appearance for the Flyers, which may prove to be unchallenged even against a top-class opponent like Boston.

“As the season progresses, you will be playing games where you are in holes,” said Sanheim. “You have to find ways to defend yourself.”

“Obviously, this circuit is a long circuit, especially when we are at home most of the time. We want to use these games. If we play the games that we are, it is a good test for us. We get excited and stand on for the. ” Game every night. ”

Goalkeeper Carter Hart had allowed no more than three goals on the home ice until this game. That mark fell before the game ended.

However, Hart was strong throughout the game and disabled Boston for the last 32 minutes of regular time, extra time and shootout.

“These are three top-class hockey teams (Washington, Tampa, Boston),” said Hart. “It just shows that we can play with everyone and compete with the best teams in the league.”

Hart was as surprised as everyone else when Marchand confused the last attempt at the shootout.

“It’s funny that it happened to him,” said Hart. “It happened to me twice (the first time was against Toronto player John Tavares last year). When he (Marchand) came by, we were a little confused as to whether we won or not. But you could see the puck moving. “

Sean Couturier said it doesn’t hurt to see a proven goal scorer like Marchand and miss his chance.

“Above all, a guy like him,” said Couturier. “We knew we had a big challenge coming back home. We know we are a good home team and we wanted to prove it.”

One of the highlights of the game for the Flyers was rookie Connor Bunnaman’s first NHL goal, which was the fourth goal for Alain Vigneault’s team. Mark Friedman’s shot was deflected by goalkeeper Jaroslav Halak, then Bunnaman into the net.

Old flyer opponent David Krejci scored twice for the Bruins.

Boston, who came into play with an NHL-best goal difference of plus-35, scored a 2-1 lead over the goals of Anders Bjork (4:15) and Krejci (16:49) in a penalty kick in the first half Michael Raffl).

The Flyers finally ended a 100-minute and 21-second goal drought when Kevin Hayes struck Patrice Bergeron at 18:22 in the 4-minute penalty.

The offense became even clearer in the second half when both teams scored three goals.

After the Flyers dropped back with three goals, they recovered from the goals of Couturier and Bunnaman.

Couturier scored at 13:12 when he took a pass from Jake Voracek and tried to get Halak into motion. The puck, however, slipped off its racket and through the goalkeeper’s pads.

Then the Bunnaman gate came at 2:46 pm to make it tight.

“It’s not exactly what I imagined, but I’m taking it,” said Bunnaman. “I dreamed of it, so it felt good.”

The positioning had a lot to do with it. The fight for a place in front of the network helped.

“The coach told me to do it,” said Bunnaman. “Thank god, this time it worked for me.”

Vigneault was pleased with the character that the Flyers showed on this comeback.

“Even though we dropped by three, I liked our level of competition,” he said. “I think the opponents (Caps, Lightning, Bruins) spoke for themselves.” We knew there would be three difficult games.

“I liked our game in all three.”

Short shots

Ivan Provorov had a great chance of winning the game at the end of extra time, but Halak somehow managed to keep his block out to save while time was running out. … The Flyers will be absent until Wednesday when they visit the Stanley Cup defending champion Blues. … Claude Giroux remains the best player in the NHL with a share of 60.6 percent.

