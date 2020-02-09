advertisement

With over 280 industry leaders in attendance, including an excellent list of speakers who guided the first speech on open skies, access to aviation, regulation and sustainability (PHOTO / Agencies)

DOHA – The Aviation Center, in collaboration with award-winning Qatar Airways, has renewed its commitment to the Doha Declaration, citing sustainability as a priority this year. The second iteration was written behind the CAPA Qatar Aviation, Aeropolitical and Regulatory 2020 summit in Doha, Qatar, on February 5-6.

The Doha inaugural declaration was announced following the full inaugural summit of CAPA Qatar Aviation, Aeropolitical and Regulatory in 2019, and questioned the modern relevance of global aviation principles outlined in the Chicago Convention, published there over 75 years ago. . The original manifesto focused on liberation from the sky, market access, sustainability and active engagement in aeropolitical discussions at the highest level, and urged aviation stakeholders around the world to join the support of “the enterprise of freedom”.

Based on critical discussions held at this year’s Summit, CAPA and Qatar Airways focused on the growing impact of sustainability on the industry.

2020 Doha Declaration

Travel and tourism, within a liberal regulatory framework, are essential for global connectivity and socio-economic development. One in 20 new jobs is created in this industry.

However, in the face of climate change, it is essential that the industry makes collective commitments to reduce the level of emissions.

The aviation and travel industries recognize that there is no single, unique solution to the environmental challenges facing the world today.

To ensure environmental sustainability for future generations, it is recommended that urgent action be taken by:

Airlines companies;

a) Actively work with fuel manufacturers and suppliers to explore all avenues for reducing emissions, including, but not limited to, the use and development of alternative fuels and ensuring efficient operational processes.

b) Promote a clear and consistent industry message to assure the public that effective action is being taken.

c) Cooperate with airports and encourage them to play an active and integral role in improving operational efficiency.

Governments (unilaterally and multilaterally);

a) Actively consult the industry to complement the action of the industry while minimizing the regulatory temptation to impose additional taxes in the form of charges and fees.

b) Whenever taxes are imposed, they should be allocated transparently to activities that will serve to reduce the impact of industry on the environment.

c) Achieve a reduction in carbon emissions by improving the efficiency of air traffic management. Urgent steps should be taken in each jurisdiction to quickly achieve improvements in this direction.

Other stakeholders;

a) Travelers should have clear, reliable and globally acceptable means to offset their carbon footprint.

b) Major educational institutions and the aviation industry should work to define and develop appropriate data and skills – technical and non-technical – with the ultimate goal of supporting the development of a strong and effective cohort of professionals of the aviation environment and to promote equality of accessibility to management positions.

Commenting on the statement, CAPA President Emeritus Center for Aviation Peter Harbison said, “The time has come for our global industry. The Doha Declaration continues to evolve depending on the state of liberalization in the aviation sector. This idea was motivated by the discussion at the CAPA Qatar Aviation, Aeropolitical and Regulation summit, which demonstrates how important it is to have open discussion platforms with world aviation leaders, to help remove barriers to progress and lead the industry to an open market. . “

Qatar Airways Group’s CEO, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, commenting on the statement, said: “I wholeheartedly endorse the second version of the Doha Declaration. The Doha Declaration reflects the last two days of productive discussions and reflects the need for all stakeholders in the aviation industry to work together to develop solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow. “

Supported by Qatar Airways, the CAPA 2020 Summit on Aviation, Aeropolitics and Regulation of CAPA provided a pivotal platform for further discussion on the open sky, access to aviation and among the most influential and esteemed leaders in the industry.

Speakers: CEO of Qatar Airways Group, H.E. Akbar Al Baker; The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of IATA, Alexandre de Juniac; IAG CEO Willie Walsh; RwandAir CEO, Yvonne Manzi Makolo; Henrik Hololei, Director General of the European Commission, Mobility and transport; The Secretary General of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Abderahmane Berthé; The European Parliament coordinator for transport and tourism, José Ramón Bauzá Díaz; and AACO Secretary General Abdul Wahab Teffaha were also joined by a number of other Level C executives from airports, government, industry, academia and other leaders of the organization. ‘industry.

