In an interview with IndieWire, the actor nominated by Emmy explains why it is more difficult than ever to trust our managers.

In his onscreen debut in Armando Iannucci’s HBO series, Hugh Laurie is treated by the hero. Doors open, the silver-haired leader appears and Laurie’s character walks through a hall full of followers and greets them with an encouraging smile and an encouraging joke. They are all excited to see him, and why shouldn’t they be? Senator Tom James is here to save the day.

Oh, I’m sorry – did you think we were talking about Captain Ryan Clark, Laurie’s role in the new HBO series “Avenue 5”? You are not wrong. The same description applies to both roles that Iannucci created for Laurie: The coveted vice presidential candidate called to save Selina Meyer’s campaign on “Veep” and the captain of a luxury cruise ship that is supposed to save the lives of everyone on board.

“I hadn’t thought of that,” Laurie told IndieWire as she compared the two roles. “There I was and thought this was a great departure from me and you indicated that I was doing the same thing.”

connected

connected

Of course, this is not true. The self-deprecating actor enters a bizarre new world in “Avenue 5”, while the freshmen comedy imagines a near future in which luxury cruise ships sail through the stars instead of the sea. Space yoga, street-named ships, and some very alarming hairstyles are just a few of the many world-making decisions that audiences have to make in rapid 30-minute pieces that Laurie – along with the complicated backstory of his character – had originally made Worried how it all went together.

“There were moments when we all shot it when we all felt,” We take it for granted now – the logic of it all, “Laurie said.” Of course, every new company is a game of chance. (But) I have to Admit that (this show) has longer chances than some because it doesn’t use any of the known mechanisms that people want to know, usually (viewers) want to know if it’s a procedural, murder, legal, or medical matter and they want to know roughly what world they’re in, which will definitely refuse to give you that. ”

What it gives you is a pretty big twist (spoiler ahead): Similar to Laurie’s last part written by Iannucci, Captain Ryan Clark isn’t everything he seems. Both characters are cheating. James is just like any other “Veep” politician – a greedy fraud – while Clark is paid to pretend to be a captain. Where once there was a man you could believe in, there is only an empty symbol. “Avenue 5” examines the value of this symbol in a time of crisis. The ship has gone off course and the crew has to find a new way home. Maybe Laurie’s captain can’t set this course himself, but can he inspire those who can?

Colleen Hayes / HBO

This is a completely different approach than in “Veep”. Tom James, the embodiment of a perfect politician, had to be brought to the right size, because that’s the core argument of Iannucci’s satire – no politician is pure from the heart; they just have to look like this.

“In politics, this ability to walk down a corridor, remember everyone’s name, charm everyone, and get them to bid – that’s the job,” Laurie said. “For Captain Ryan, that should be like icing on the cake. The cake is knowing how to control a spaceship that it obviously doesn’t have. “

“Avenue 5” quickly reveals Captain Clark’s incompetence. In four episodes, he was no longer viewed as a holy American hero who saved Avenue 3 (a former spacecraft), but as a British actor who was hired to make people feel safe only because of a fluctuating American accent and how good he was looks in uniform. He is an actor who plays an actor. a British citizen with an American accent; the show’s de facto leader who plays the leader of the crew.

When Laurie found out the true backstory of his character, he struggled to believe that someone, even in a futuristic TV comedy, would fall for his captain’s cheating.

“I grabbed a bit, but enjoyed this process,” he said. “It made me curious. I wondered, “Well, how would that work? How would it work in reality and how would it work as a piece of storytelling? How do you actually present a character that appears to be so successful in making people feel good, comfortable, and productive that it is worth taking them as a scam? “

Laurie said the more they talked about it, the more he began to see how someone could get away with such an extraordinary lie, but that it is becoming more credible every day. Before flying from London to Los Angeles for the premiere of “Avenue 5”, he thought about the pilot of the flight and whether this “young man who eats a bagel” could really bring their giant Airbus to safety.

“I thought, ‘Maybe you were best in class, and maybe you can fly this thing if everything goes wrong and you only have one engine – maybe you could still do it blindfolded … Or maybe you’re a guy that I have one Attended a course on an iPad and simply made it OK in the multiple choice area. “I do not know.”

Alex Bailey / HBO

The “I don’t know” is scary. What we don’t know seems to be growing daily. Whenever a leader makes a decision that defies logic (e.g. exclude witnesses from a process), mistrust feels more applicable in the modern world.

“We don’t know. None of us know,” Laurie said. “We are led by people who show security and confidence, and” We have it. It’s all under control. Here’s the clear way to deal with that Iran. “In fact, most of us suspect that this is probably not the case, that (our leaders) don’t know more (than we do), that they couldn’t find Iran on a map. It may or may not be. The point is, we don’t know. We can no longer be sure who knows what and who deserves the respect or authority they have been given. “

Such fears should be familiar to any “Veep” fan, as Iannucci’s first HBO comedy warned against blindly trusting our guides, no matter how they did, said, or looked. But it’s not that easy when so much else happens. The people on Avenue 5 don’t have time to check Captain Clark’s ID before boarding, just as Laurie couldn’t ask for his pilot’s license before buckling up for his flight. Everyone has to do their job, and sometimes you just have to trust that everyone else can do their job. The value of this belief can be crucial to survive the day.

“It’s an almost religious decision,” said Laurie. “If you believe in a supernatural being who has our best interests in our hearts and is always watching over us, you can at least continue with other things. I can now go out and plow the field because I don’t have to examine the botanical components of the process I am doing. I can just trust Providence, or the divine Creator will look for me. “

When “Avenue 5” enters the back half, the captain is forced to take action. Although many people know that he is a scam, nobody is willing and willing to save the day. Can he regain the trust of his crew? Can he become the hero he pretended to be?

“Maybe that’s one of the things (Iannucci) correctly identified in me,” Laurie said with a laugh. “That I am a giant counterfeit and therefore ideally suited to play gigantic counterfeits.”

In other words, Iannucci found an actor he can believe in.

“Avenue 5” broadcasts new episodes on Sundays at 10pm. ET on HBO.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.