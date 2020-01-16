advertisement

Armando Iannucci’s comedy about a catastrophic space flight circles the disaster itself, but there are enough signs of life to deserve the trip.

After the political systems on both sides of the Atlantic have been marginalized – and then witnessed that every democracy has developed further than a satirical takedown could have imagined – it makes sense to see Armando Iannucci flee from Earth, to reach the final limit. The creator of “Veep” and “The Thick of It” returns to HBO with “Avenue 5”, a space comedy about an unfortunate journey led by poorly equipped guides. Yes, this descriptor could loosely apply to his previous efforts, and yes, Iannucci’s latest comedy acts as an abolition of overcrowded crusaders, mega-rich future entrepreneurs, and liars who lie I don’t know when to stop lying, it’s better than a chaotic black comedy.

That both the journey within the show and the journey that the show represents starts off bumpy is a bit worrying in this era of instant love for television, but “Avenue 5” starts embracing its darkest, most amusing desires before the first four Episodes are over. Add a slow-moving ensemble, flawless production design, and Hugh Laurie’s charming lead role, and there’s enough for “Veep” fans, Laurie’s fans, or science fiction comedy fans to shine on board.

The action of “Avenue 5” jumps to the speed of light before it sets its premise. Here are a few things that may not be crystal clear in the first edition of the hull ball: “Avenue 5” is set 40 years in the future. Avenue 5 is the name of a spaceship. Yes, space cruise ships are exactly what they sound like – huge spaceships filled with luxury amenities for their wealthy passengers – and yes, previous trips with this star-bound mega boat were called Avenue 2, 3, and 4.

Captain Ryan Clark (Laurie) directed at least one of these trips, and his exploits during the dangerous avenue 3 flight earned him a popular reputation with almost everyone on avenue 5. The white hair goes perfectly with it, making him the ideal representative for the eight-week period Vacation packages from stupid entrepreneur Herman Judd (Josh Gad). Who better to greet guests when they complete a yoga class or take a plate of tiramisu than a handsome, heroic man in uniform?

Alex Bailey / HBO

Well, this question will be put to the test when Clark encounters a few issues that can’t be solved with a sharp smile and a well-timed wave. Technical difficulties cause Avenue 5 to deviate from the course, which delays the return home and raises serious concerns. Although Clark, Judd, and the rest of the officers can ask Earthbound staff for help, there is only so much support they can offer the unpredictable ship. (It also feels like there is only as much humor as they can offer the show, as these scenes often appear to work better if only they are seen by the people on Avenue 5 .) From the accident, Iannucci’s series becomes an interstellar “Poseidon Adventure” with losses for crew and passengers, an endless series of crises and a chaos that spreads ever further.

As it turns out, chaos is the key to everything. Much like Iannucci’s “Veep” was most entertaining when its politicians were forced to act – be it in response to a national catastrophe with artificial dignity or as a confrontation of an enemy politician with poetic vitriol – “Avenue 5” is better if it is real blackness of space. At first, interactions feel a bit disconnected. Everyone is too isolated, so Laurie can raise the punch lines that arrive too slowly, and multiple cruise couples can only work within their easily identifiable dynamics. (A couple is about to split up, which means the funniest thing is that they literally can’t escape, and yet it often feels like we can’t escape them.)

Much of this is due to the fact that the authors, including Iannucci, Simon Blackwell and Tony Roche, who are both co-designers and executive producers, hold back narrative turns. The first episodes are strangely choppy. They end in strange places and storytelling problems become apparent through additional runtime. Some of the problems stem from reinvention: “Avenue 5” doesn’t look like Iannucci’s previous series and doesn’t sound like it. The camera is not called a cinéma vérité – there are fewer shaky hand shots with all these weird zooms – and the flawless replication of blocking, dialogue, and timing turns out to be as difficult as it should be with a new cast. Even more noteworthy is that the jokes did not arise from a flood of Shakespeare insults. There is an additional dose of blatant humor and physical comedy that goes with degrading observations and frustrated feelings of exhilaration.

Alex Bailey / HBO

But as the situation worsens, “Avenue 5” builds its ranks. Trying out something new – especially in comedy – requires experimentation and practice. Both pay off when more groups are thrown together and the characters gain a foothold. Zach Woods’ takeover of Matt Spencer may be the perfect embodiment of what Avenue 5 has to offer. As Head of Passenger Services, Matt listens to passengers’ complaints and does what he can to resolve them. Except … there’s something wrong with Matt. Perhaps too many passengers have complained about their neighbor’s “fat breathing” or he is taking a psychotic break after too many people have died on this cruise, but he never has the right answer to a problem, even if he does did his accompanying screams or nihilistic recommendations would certainly harm the customer satisfaction report.

But it only makes “Avenue 5” better. There is no telling what Matt will do next, as he is not grounded by anything. In the capable hands of an excellent improviser and actor like Woods, this kind of chaotic character can really be brought to life. The same applies to “Avenue 5”. The more the series incorporates its own twisted instincts, the better it gets – the scenes in the third and fourth episodes are more surprising, gripping and even smoothing out while Iannucci is racing madness. So far it’s hard to say if Avenue 5 can keep up the pace, but there are enough talents to steer this ship to believe it can fly.

Grade B-

“Avenue 5” premieres on Sunday, January 19, at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

