It can now make a lot of money at the box office, but The Rise of Skywalker is unfortunately not the great Star Wars final you’re looking for. I have already explained the most annoying things about the new Star Wars movie in my full-featured review spoiler, but there is another problem with the movie that more and more fans are noticing: the striking similarities with some of Avengers: Endgame’s best moments. Before we explain, this is your last chance to prevent The Rise of Skywalker spoilers before you read all the responses to the movie that spoil different moments in the movie.

Just like The Rise of Skywalker, Endgame offers a lot of fan service, but the new Avengers film has a much better plot and a more satisfactory conclusion. In fact, endgame is so good that you can easily spot at least two scenes in The Rise of Skywalker that are inspired by their iconic counterparts.

Both scenes are set in the third act of the film and replicate to some extent two of the epic scenes in Endgames own final. The first is a parallel with the ‘on your left’ scene from Endgame. Captain America faces Thanos and his entire army on earth when he hears “on your left” in his headset, an amazing callback to The Winter Soldier. Moments later, portals from the entire universe open and everyone who matters in the MCU steps through it. It is a scene that gives you chills, that pays off every time you see it.

In The Rise of Skywalker we have a seemingly defeated Poe Dameron in his X-Wing, not knowing how to conquer the emperor’s armada. That is when Lando enters Calrissian, accompanied by thousands and thousands of ships of ordinary people who are ready to help the resistance. The moment is not nearly as iconic, given that we are not too worried about someone making the leap to Exegol.

The second major Endgame scene that has just been ripped off comes later in the film when Rey replicates Tony Stark’s “I am … Iron Man” line. Stark says the words the moment he cuts his own version of the Infinity Glove and wipes out Thanos with his huge army.

Rey says something similar, in a crucial moment of the fight: “I am … all Jedi,” she tells Palpatine before killing him and then dying herself. Unlike in Endgame, where no one could save Tony, Kylo Ren comes to breathe new life into it, sacrificing his own life.

Twitter users quickly pointed to these problems. Here are a few hilarious reactions, via ComicBook:

There is a scene in the new Star Wars where the villain says “I am _____” and Rey responds with “And I … I am _______”

In the theater I reached my friend and said “Iron Man”

But this made me think; is there a chance that TROS was shot again to look more like Endgame; it felt that way

– RGS (@okitsRGS) December 22, 2019

I’m sorry you can’t … you can’t call starwars bad if you thought the endgame of avengers was really great

– Nick (@wasserplane) December 20, 2019

the contrast of the atmosphere watching endgame versus watching how the new movie with star wars is called, I can’t remember that still haunts me

– jess 🐥 (@ potatoluvr69) December 21, 2019

I loved seeing Star Wars: End Game last night !!!

– DΔNΔ (@lilShunk_) December 20, 2019

Image source: Disney

