James Cameron has assured cinema-goers that his long-awaited sequel “Avatar” will be released on time for the opening date in December 2021.

“Avatar 2” became a little more real with the release of official concept art teasing the new worlds and new creatures that cinema-goers expect in the lengthy sequel to James Cameron’s box-office hit phenomenon of 2009. The official social media account “Avatar” contained four exclusive insights into the expanded area of ​​”Avatar 2″ and assured all “Avatar” fans around the world that “you will not only return to Pandora, but explore new parts of the world. ”Cameron spoke about“ Avatar 2 ”, which explores underwater worlds.

James Cameron is currently developing four “Avatar” sequels. The original film opened over ten years ago and has become the most expensive film of all time worldwide (adjusted for inflation). This title lasted a decade until “Avengers: Endgame” surpassed it last summer. Cameron originally wanted Avatar 2 in 2014, but the additional sequels and new technology required for its extensive underwater sequences have moved the film to December 2020 and then back to December 2021. Cameron said in December that fans no further delays in relation to the release of the film should be expected.

“From 2013 to now, we’ve mainly designed the whole world with four new films,” said Cameron. “We wrote finished scripts for all four films. We cast it and recorded film 2, film 3 and the first part of film 4 (performance). We are mostly done with the live action. I’m in New Zealand for a couple of months in the spring, so we’re on the right track to what we’re going to do … We’re on schedule for December 2021. “

Avatar 2 will reunite Cameron with much of its original cast, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin and Vin Diesel.

Disney will distribute Avatar 2 nationwide on December 17, 2021. Additional “Avatar” sequels will be released in December 2023, December 2025 and December 2027. Check out the new “Avatar” worlds in the photos below.

In the episodes of #Avatar, you not only return to Pandora, but explore new parts of the world.

Check out these brand new concept art pieces to get a glimpse of the future. pic.twitter.com/bfZPWVa7XZ

– Avatar (@officialavatar) January 7, 2020

