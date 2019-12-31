advertisement

Avalanche northwest of B.C. kills two snowmen

Two young people from Alaska were killed in the Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Two men have been killed in an avalanche at Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park northwest of B.C.

The BC Coroners Service says the men, who were in their early 20s, were with a third snow man in the area when the avalanche struck Monday afternoon.

The service says in a statement that the men who were killed were from Haines, Alaska.

She says she is investigating to determine how, where and by what means the men died.

The park is known for its river systems and has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Avalanche Canada has reported hazardous conditions in many areas of B.C. after a series of snowstorms swept the province.

Canada Press

