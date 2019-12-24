advertisement

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored two goals, and Valerie Nichushkin added a goal and an assist to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night in Las Vegas.

It was Bellemare’s first two-goal game of the season. Gabriel Landeskog, playing in his 600th NHL game, scored a goal for Colorado, as did Mikko Rantanen, Matt Nieto and Nazem Kadri. J.T. Compher added two assists while Pavel Francouz had 29 saves to improve to 9-0-1 in his past 11 starts.

Max Pacioretty, William Carrier and Ryan Reaves scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 31 saves while allowing seven goals in a regular-season match only the second time in his career.

Bellemare gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at the 4:37 mark of the first period, cutting inside defender Shea Theodore in the left circle and then beating Fleury with a backhand.

Vegas tied it midway through the period when Reaves’s shot from the right circle went past Francouz’s balls but then slipped into the net from the wand of Avalanche defender Nikita Zadorov. Reaves was praised for his fourth goal of the season.

Nieto put Colorado back in the game 2-1 about four minutes later with a short touchdown, taking a pass from Compher and then breaking and beating Fleury with a wrist in the upper right corner of the net for his own goal. the sixth of the season.

Qadri then made it 3-1 two minutes later when he stole the ball from Mark Stone and fired a shot which was thrown into Fleury’s coats and returned to Stone’s skirt for his 12th goal of the season.

Pacioretty cut it to 3-2 in midfield during the second period when he scored on an attack of his own for his team’s 16th goal. But Colorado responded with two goals in less than three minutes.

Landeskog got his first in a power play at 2:06 pm with a left-handed free-kick that fired under Fleury’s left wing for his eighth goal of the season. Bellemare made it 5-2 when he picked a loose ball in the bottom left-hand corner and then rolled around and fired a shot into the top right corner for his sixth goal of the season.

Carrier made it 5-3 early in the third period, but Rantanen responded with a power play goal less than two minutes later. Nichushkin finished the scoring with just 3:07 to go.

