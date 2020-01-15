advertisement

Defense coach Cory Undlin leaves the team to become a Lions defense coordinator

Add the defensive back trainer to the list of vacancies on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching team.

And while you’re at it, add ex-Eagles quarterback coach John DeFilippo to the candidate list for the position of coordinator of the open offensive.

Cory Undlin was hired by the Detroit Lions as defense coordinator on Monday after Paul Pasqualoni recently resigned.

DeFilippo was released the same day after he was fired from his job as an offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Though it was the second job he lost in so many seasons, DeFilippo was extremely popular here during his time as a quarterback coach. He probably had a lot to do with the MVP season that Carson Wentz experienced in 2017 before suffering a knee injury.

He had been reunited with Foles at the start of the 2019 season, but Foles was injured at the start of the season and lost his starting job shortly after his return when the Jaguars season headed south in a hurry.

The Eagles announced the release of offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receiver coach Carson Walch last Thursday. Undlin’s job was not believed to be in danger.

Undlin has been with the Eagles since 2015, the last year of Chip Kelly as head coach. He was one of the coaches that Doug Pederson retained after he was hired the following year.

Undlin’s working relationship with Lions head coach Matt Patricia could have been the dealmaker. They were on the same staff in New England in 2004, when both were on the sidelines to win the Patriots’ Super Bowl over the Eagles that season.

This is the sixth NFL team for Undlin, 48, and his first assignment as a defensive coordinator since doing the same job at Cal Lutheran in 2000 and 2001.

DeFilippo was the offensive coordinator of the Browns, Vikings and Jaguars and was unable to keep the job at all three stops for more than one season. He was fired by the Vikings at the end of the 2018 season.

But his tenure in Philadelphia is seen as a great success.

The Eagles could also lose a valued employee. Andrew Berry, who was hired as Cleveland Browns ‘Vice President Football Operations of the Eagles before the 2019 season, is generally seen as the leader in the appointment of the Browns’ new general manager following the recent dismissal of John Dorsey.

